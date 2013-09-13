Revolution Fitness Club Presents the 28 Day Take Down Challenge

Newport News, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2013 -- Revolution Fitness Club (revolutionfitnessclub.com) challenges those looking to lose weight to participation in a 28 day fat loss program called the Take Down Challenge. Participants earn the right to win weekly prizes along with a three month personal training package. "Everyone who participates in this program wins as the weight comes off with only one to two 20 minute training sessions each week," Mark Guerrattaz of Revolution Fitness Club (www.revolutionfitnessclub.com) declares.



With the Take Down Challenge, participants melt a minimum of 12 pounds of fat off within 28 days and leave the program well on their way to a toned body. The program makes use of no drugs, diets or gimmicks for success and teaches you how to cut exercise time in half while making the right eating choices. "Results last for a lifetime so participants feel like a million bucks every day of their life," Mr. Guerrattaz goes on to say.



In addition to looking better, participants find their stress level decreases and the immune system is boosted. Energy levels increase by 300 to 400 percent and the metabolism operates 24 hours a day. "Those who complete the program feel more confident as they look and feel great and won't worry about the weight coming back in a short period of time," Mr. Guerrattaz continues.



The program combines three elements to help participants succeed in achieving weight loss goals. The first part consists of an exercise program specifically created to efficiently burn the maximum amount of calories to remove ugly fat rapidly. The other two elements include nutritional guidance and meal planning along with effective coaching and participant accountability. "The personalized coaching and experienced counseling included in this program set this program apart from others so in a period of just 28 days, participants see a noticeable difference in how they look and feel," Mr. Guerrattaz states.



Many hesitate to try a new exercise program as they have wasted money on countless programs in the past with dismal results. Those who choose to make use of Revolution Fitness Club find this is never an issue. "Feel confident signing up for the Take Down Challenge as it comes complete with a 'BETTER THAN DOUBLE YOUR MONEY BACK GUARANTEE'. Any participant who follows the program and doesn't succeed receives his or her money back. Get started today on the way to a healthy new you. The Take Down Challenge shows you exactly how to reach your weight loss and fitness goals in the shortest time possible," Mr. Guerrattaz exclaims.



About Revolution Fitness Club

Revolution Fitness Club offers a personal training studio with the most scientifically proven training philosophy. Use of this studio cuts training time down to one to two 20 minute sessions per week. To achieve these results, participants engage in training that is greater than regularly experienced. Quality, not quantity, remains of the highest importance when it comes to an exercise routine and this is what continues to be the focus of personal trainers at Revolution Fitness Club.