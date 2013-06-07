Revolution-Fitness Offers the Revolution Fitness Program at Affordable Prices

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/07/2013 -- Revolution-Fitness, a renowned and leading health fitness center, offers the customers with its popular fitness training program. Many customers who were tired of thinking how do I get in shape have taken benefit from this program of the company and have shed lots of pounds and are living a healthy life after completing The Revolution.



A spokesperson from the company said, “Our 6 week intermediate program designed for one thing: Total Transformation. This is a hands-on, one-on-one, transformation program between you and Roger. This program was made by Roger for individuals who not only want to transform their bodies, but also want to transform their lifestyle. Roger will guide you through every step of the way, he will guide and coach you and help you avoid the mistakes he had to make during his own transformation.”



The revolution plan from the company consists of fitness assessment- wherein customers will receive a questionnaire to be filled out, meal review and suggestions, goals assessment and overview, customized routine- 15 min call to review all exercises, customized video to show proper form and exercises.



Customers will receive unlimited access to Roger via email, daily motivational emails to keep on track. They will need to keep a daily food log and submit, take and submit pic or at least keep visual record for themselves and many others. Plus customers will get to check in with roger on Sundays in the gym.



About Revolution-Fitness

Revolution-Fitness was established by Mr. Roger when he himself wanted to shed some weight. After hard work and proper guidance he was able to shed a lot and get into shape. Since then Mr. Roger has helped many customers lose weight and live a healthier life. He is a national level body building athlete and has participated in many events. Mr. Roger believes that we often give up on goals after our first attempt without realizing that with the correct knowledge and guidance we are so close to success. “The Revolution” is about giving your fitness goals another fight, this time with the correct guidance and knowledge!



For more visit: http://revolution-fitness.net or 1427 E. Commercial Blvd., Fort Lauderdale FL 33334