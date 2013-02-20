Revolution Massage Announce Freebies for Newbies

Chevron Island, Queensland -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/20/2013 -- Chevron Island based business Revolution Massage, has announced that all new customers are entitled to a free 30 minute massage in addition to the 100% money back guarantee all their clients enjoy.



Owner Joel Mitchell, whose work with elite athletes including the Gold Coast Suns and the Gold Coast Marathon participants said,



“It’s all about enjoying a healthier you!”



With health rebates available, Revolution Massage is envied in the industry for its range of options including antiaging treatments & supplements (also 100% money back guarantee), sports and deep tissue massage.



About Revolution Massage

Revolution Massage was established by Joel and Janelle Mitchell to assist in improving quality health and lifestyle. After both independently moving from Tasmania and falling in love on the Gold Coast, Joel’s solid background as a Remedial Massage Therapist and Janelle’s vast experience with natural products and remedies, Revolution Massage can offer solutions to a range of ailments.



For more information please visit http://revolutionmassage.com.au



Contact:

Please contact Joel Mitchell

Phone (B): 07 5504 7203

Phone (M): 0409 44 77 62

66 – 68 Thomas Drive

Chevron Island

Queensland 4227

http://revolutionmassage.com.au