Revolutionary Banking Fin-Tech/Fin-Mo Company Launching in Las Vegas!

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2023 -- Silicon Valley National Bank, First Republic Bank, Signature Bank, and more, these names are about to become a thing of the past. Enter TranzactCard.com, the innovative solution to the community bank crisis and a revolutionary income opportunity that's capturing nationwide attention. On November 13th and 14th, thousands of Digital Branch Office owners will converge at the Paris Hotel in Las Vegas for the official launch of TranzactCard.com.



TranzactCard.com has rapidly established an impressive network of customers and independent banking platform owners, boasting over 25,000 Digital Branch Offices and more than 30,000 card members, all achieved during its pre-launch phase.



Prior to this monumental event, VoiceAmerica Business hosts, Frank Helring and Ninon de Vere De Rosa, of BizZne$$ Buzz as well as Patrick Laing of Finding Certainty, interviewed TranzactCard's co-founders, Peter Rancie and Richard Smith. These exclusive interviews provided insights into how Rancie and Smith have spearheaded one of the most significant Fin-Tech Banking movements in history in a remarkably short time frame.



Over the past year, Frank, Ninon and Patrick have been closely following TranzactCard's journey since their soft launch in early 2023, conducting several previous interviews available at www.certaintylive.net.



The stage is set, and the movement is expanding. Thousands will gather in Las Vegas to celebrate the groundbreaking achievements of these two visionary entrepreneurs and their team. Richard and Peter shared their thoughts and updates just days before the official company launch.



Listen to the episodes on-demand to learn how TranzactCard is disrupting the banking industry and is poised to benefit millions of Americans who are seeking solutions to navigate these inflationary times: https://www.voiceamerica.com/episode/147442/tranzactcards-official-launchwith-peter-rancie-and-richard-smith and https://www.voiceamerica.com/episode/147397/revolutionary-banking-fin-tech-company-launching-in-las-vegas



For formal media inquiries, please contact Patrick Laing at plaing@certaintyteam.com.



About Patrick Laing

About Frank Helring

About BizZne$$ BuzZ and BizZne$$ Watch

Wednesday at 10 AM Pacific Time on VoiceAmerica Business Channel

About Finding Certainty

Fridays at 9 AM Pacific Time on VoiceAmerica Business Channel

