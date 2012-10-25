Revolutionary Daily Deal Site Looking for Investors in Proven Business Model

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2012 -- Unlike most of the other deal of the day sites, DealHoster.com doesn’t believe customers should pay for getting a deal, should not have to wait until it “activates” and believes the customers don’t need to create an account to get the deals.



Beta testing has proven the concept works. Now the company is raising money to take the business to the next level. The company’s crowd funding page can be found at: http://www.indiegogo.com/dealhoster.



“We know it works. Our goal now is to raise enough money to get a couple month’s worth of advertising, with more being appreciated. As more and more people learn about DealHoster and our reach expands, we’ll add more and more cities,” said Alex B. founding director of DealHoster.com . “Our beta testing proves people like the idea of getting their deal immediately, no waiting, no signups.”



The company hopes to raise $70,000 or more through indiegogo.com/dealhoster . Various perks are offered for various support levels. The top perk is a 50% discount for a year’s worth of DealHoster service.



“Unlike the other deal companies, we charge a flat fee. We don’t charge a percentage of the sales,” Alex B. said. “When you add a 50% discount on top of that, that’s almost like a year’s worth of free advertising.”



DealHoster is also aiming to be a community website, offering city-specific deals.



Alex B. said having a voucher deal for a business 100 miles away isn’t much a deal. Having a deal for 30 to 90 percent off for a business just a few miles away is a real deal, he said.



“DealHoster has an extensive collection of discounts and daily deals from merchants and retailers that have chosen to participate in our network. Our goal is to unite businesses and consumers in a deal-oriented community with impressive results,” Alex B. said. “We aim to encourage people to explore their city, find new things, new business and new places to go.”



In addition to the crowdfunding campaign at IndieGoGo, DealHoster is engaging the Internet community to spread the word. People who don’t have money to contribute can still help the DealHoster be successful by sharing the website with friends on social media, emails and messages, Alex B. said.



“If we’re going to build communities, we need community support,” he said. “That’s why we’ve turned to IndieGoGo to raise money to launch our ad campaign and why we’re reaching out to everyone to help spread the word. Our success will be built with your help.”



