Revolutionary Natural Pain Relief Solution PowerStrips Is Launched and Now Available in the Market

Erie, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/14/2014 -- FG Xpress launches a new revolutionary natural pain relief solution in the market. The PowerStrips from FG Xpress is a pain relief product designed to take away all kinds of muscle pains naturally and safely. The product is formulated with key ingredients that do not just target to lessen users’ pain issues but also help rejuvenate their body.



Generally, there are more than 1.5 billion people that suffer from pain. Pain may come in different forms but the most common pain that people experience everyday due to tough tasks and rigorous activities is the physical pain. For these, a breakthrough pain relief solution is made to give people an easier and safer way to lessen their physical pain. PowerStrips can be a better alternative for taking pain relievers taken orally.



PowerStrips is the very first product listed as the Class 1 Medical Device by FDA. It only testifies that the product is proven to be effective and safe to use. It is proven to relive most of the common kinds of bodily pain such as migraines and headaches. The product comes in a form of patch. The noticeable effects of using the product is the relief on their pain with the help of the combination of powerful herbs the product contains and absorbed by the body through the patch. It is also characterized by many as a powerful detox that contours to the users’ body with its water soluble adhesive ingredients.



The key ingredients of this breakthrough pain relief product include far infrared which enables it have a healing power. Far infrared is an organic Germanium that is formulated to absorb the natural energy waves of the body and then convert them back into far infrared directed back into the body. This ingredient of the product also helps boost the propagation of more oxygen to the blood and allows the body cells to export its metabolic waste as well as heal themselves faster. The product also contains Korean Ginseng, Marine Phytoplankton, Water soluble adhesive and Silver. All have the ability to help relieve pain of the body.



FG Xpress makes the product available to the public free of charge by just registering their details in their website. With the use of PowerStrips, people can strip away their pain and live pain free.



For more information about this revolutionary pain relief solution and to order your free sample pack, visit http://thispatchworks.com/steelasophical/2052.



To bulk buy from the online store: http://fgxpress.tictail.com/



For inquiries, contact FG Xpress Steelasophical at GaryTrotman@me.com



Testimonial:



“I received the PowerStrips recently and placed one on my elbow where I had developed severe tendonitis about 2 months ago. In less than an hour I experience a reduction in pain and an increase in mobility of my arm. I have been wearing the strips continually with no pain or issues and have been amazed at how miraculous the results have been for me.” ------- Kevin O.



Company: FG Xpress Steelasophical

Contact: Gary Trotman, Independent Distributor

Address: Steelasophical House

Phone: 07540 307890

Fax: 07092195 115

Website: http://thispatchworks.com/steelasophical/2052

Email: GaryTrotman@me.com