Revolutionary New First of Its Kind Collagen Protein Chew Is Already Making People Healthier

Surrey, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2013 -- “Amazing health, wellness and anti-ageing results are being reported by individuals who have tested a brand new and unique type of collagen protein supplement that was twelve years in development and has recently been launched to the market” reports Christina Young, independent distributor for Utah based health supplement specialist Company ‘Visi’.



“Next to water, collagen is the most important structural substance in our bodies” she adds, “and not many people realise that our bodies are made up of 50% collagen”.



“It’s not surprising therefore that a collagen supplement that can be completely absorbed by the body will have far reaching healthcare and anti-ageing benefits” she continues, “especially since from the age of thirty onwards our bodies lose their ability to make collagen and begin to break down. This is why gradually with age our skin sags and wrinkles, our hair becomes thinner and more dull, our joints stiffen and lose flexibility and we have softer, less toned bodies... and this is why replacing the collagen that is depleted will address all of these issues, and more”.



“I am just so excited to be involved in the launch of the first ever Hydrolyzed Collagen product to the market in a chewable form”, says Christina. She is referring to Visi Probita, a revolutionary, chewable product that features a highly unique protein source of Hydrolyzed Collagen Protein, the natural protein found in the human body.



“Not only is the Probita Collagen Protein Chew 100% absorbable, it’s pre-digested because of the fruit enzyme hydrolyzation process. This chew has the highest net utilization of any protein and because it’s pre-digested it’s perfect for those with digestive issues. Also, consumers find the candy type lingonberry flavored chews enjoyable to eat and because they are individually wrapped there is no need for preparation or shaker cups. I believe that this innovative product will make protein shakes, powders and bars obsolete.” she adds. “There is quite simply nothing out there like them and as they were twelve years in development it is unlikely that they will be replicated once news of the results people are getting from them spreads”.



“Imagine collagen as the glue that holds your body together. Your ligaments, tendons, bones and skeletal muscles are all held together by collagen, as well as smooth muscle tissue like your blood vessels, digestive tract, and organs. It is even the main component of your hair, skin, and nails, and its presence helps restore your beauty and vitality” Christina explains.



“In a nutshell collagen is crucial to health” she continues “and I am not at all surprised at the amazing results that have already been experienced by people who have been taking this new and unique collagen chew”.



“We’ve had reports such as an ex professional footballer who is now able to run on the treadmill again without his knees swelling, a lady whose neck wrinkles virtually disappeared within 30 days, a lady whose cauterized mole on her nose completely healed in less than half the time her doctor had predicted, and even one lady whose bone degeneration in her lower back has completely stopped to the complete amazement of her doctor who had previously told her that it would continue to get worse as she got older” enthuses Christina. “I could go on, and new results are being reported all the time”.



“In my own case in the short while I have been taking these chews the pains that I had previously in my knees and back have subsided, I am definitely sleeping better and I am even finding that my hair has started to thicken. I have even been giving them to my 15 year old golden retriever dog and whereas she was previously very lethargic she is now bouncing around like a pup again!”



“One of the main differences between Visi Probita and many other healthcare products is that while some of those others are superficial and just address symptoms, Probita addresses the root causes of ailments since it works from the inside out. Wellness benefits include appetite control, better skin, improved sleep, reduced pain, new lean muscle, more energy, enhanced mental clarity and a strengthened musculoskeletal system.



What’s more, Probita’s Hydrolyzed Collagen provides specific amino acids that are crucial for building and repairing muscles, connective tissue, cartilage, and joints” she says, “so if you like it acts as not only a sort of natural preventative medicine but also as a cure for injuries and ailments”.



“Without getting too technical and going into too much depth about the product , included in the Visi Probita chew are Enzyme Hydrolyzed Collagen which is the most utilizable protein in the body and is pre-digested to allow for optimal absorption and assimilation, and potent antioxidant properties of the Arctic Cloudberry and Lingonberry, which support natural energy metabolism”, she adds.



“To be honest, what excites me most is hearing all these new success and in some cases life changing stories virtually every day” Christina concludes.



For more information, visit: http://www.collagenchew.info



About Visi

Based in Utah, USA, Visi commenced trading in April 2012 and in its first year turned over $15 million in sales. Founder and CEO Kent Lewis explains how the Company started and how it is on course to turn over $50 million in its second year of trading in this video: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YrFTP1gEavU



The Company introduced the Visi Probita Collagen Protein Chew to the market in April this year.



In addition to the Probita Chew, Visi has 4 other all-natural heath products, namely Visi Trimma, Visi Rensa, Visi Wellness and Visi Energy. For more information about these visit: http://christinayoung.co.uk/VisiProducts



Further information about Visi visit: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Myg9zveFMDs



Vísi Corporate Headquarters

2435 West 450 South Suite 201

Pleasant Grove, UT 84062



About Christina Young

Christina Young is an independent Visi distributor. She was first introduced to the Company via their products and after achieving relatively effortless results over a two month period which included losing a stone and a half in weight and relief from previous ongoing pain in her knees and back she decided to become a distributor mainly to help others achieve similar results.



Visi launched their product distribution network directly to the UK in April this year and Christina was one of the first UK distributors to join the Company.



You can watch her testimonial video here: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3STKSy5jKFY



Media Contact Info

Christina Young

21 Trueman Road

Kenley, Surrey, CR8 5GL

United Kingdom

Email: Christina@go2visi.com

Tel: +44 7770 945 100