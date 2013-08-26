Revolutionary Opportunities for PrestaShop to Magento Migration from Cart2Cart: Move Multi-Store and Save SEO

Ternopil, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- Cart2Cart - an automated shopping cart migration provider brings a brand new set of Presta Shop to Magento migration opportunities and benefits that make data transfer even swifter and faster.



Aiming to meet all the customers needs Cart2Cart Team has recently developed a number of sensational features that significantly improve migration experience and add new data transfer possibilities. Erasing borders and eliminating migration limits became a number one mission for each and everyone who participated in solution development. As a result we are proud to present improvements that can simplify and strengthen online business processes already today.



One Back-End to Rule Them All - Multi-Store Migration



Both PrestaShop and Magento offer the industry’s top-end multi-store functionality that allows to run as much web shops as you need from one admin panel.



Multi-shop benefits allow to share single inventory for multiple stores and at the same time have different prices, templates, languages, taxes, shipping and payment configurations. Undoubtedly it is a perfect tool if you need to target a different audience or sell both in your home country and abroad.



Cart2Cart created a unique Multi-Store Migration feature that allows to switch data from any number of PrestaShop sub-stores to the corresponding Magento store views. Some of the core advantages include:



- No extra payments per multiple shops - single site, single price;

- No store number limits - a hundred or two, it’s up to you;

- No complicated migration manipulations with store data - point’n’click process that even your 7-year-old nephew can handle.



No Country for Old Men - All the Latest Versions Are Already Supported



Why e-Commerce community loves Magento? Frequent bug-fixes, new features added, no boundaries for online business improvement. New versions bring more and more benefits for merchants. Cart2Cart supports all the latest Magento versions so you can move directly to the one you need.



Most Wanted - SEO Migration



Saving high search engine rankings is one of the vital things in operating of any online store. Understanding the importance of keeping client’s SEO safe after migration and getting multiple requests from merchants Cart2Cart Team made SEO Migration its Most Wanted #1 Feature to Add.



A tough issue to complete, almost mission impossible, but as they say: “Impossible is Nothing!”. So, 10 thousands coffee cups and uncountable number of hardcoding nights after we are absolutely happy to present PrestaShop to Magento SEO Migration.



Now you can migrate all your product and product categories URLs without losing a single Google position absolutely automatically. Another border is erased and now there are zero limitations between you and your new Magento store established.



To sum up, it is worth to say that even more new features and options were presented recently: order IDs migration, target cart installation, image migration from products description, etc. Data transfer from PrestaShop to Magento became limitless and smoother than ever before.



About Cart2Cart

Cart2Cart provides automated shopping cart migration from one e-Commerce platform to another for more than 4 years and now has experience of 11 000 successful platform switches. Cart2Cart Team always aims to make data migration simple and flawless to meet all the demands of e-merchants.



Media Contact

Cart2Cart

support@shopping-cart-migratoin.com

Ternopil, Ukraine

http://www.shopping-cart-migration.com