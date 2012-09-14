Revolutionary Puzzle App Provides Fun Animated Scenes to Help Motivate Young Learners

Portland, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/14/2012 -- From Scott Adelman, maker of the Kids Trucks educational app series comes Animal Games for Kids: Puzzles, a revolutionary new puzzle experience for iPhone, iPod touch, iPad, Nook, Kindle Fire, Amazon, and Google Play designed specifically for toddlers and preschoolers. With Animal Games for Kids: Puzzles, children use fine motor and cognitive skills to solve puzzles. When completed, the children are provided with animations of the scene and fun paint bubbles to pop!



Features:



Animal Games for Kids: Puzzles features 12 different animal puzzles with beach, artic, and forest themes. Each one has bright and fun HD animal images with animations when the puzzles are completed! All kids (and some adults) love to pop the paint bubbles upon completion. Finally, the whole app allows for independent use even for the youngest learners.



When asked what inspired him to develop apps for kids, Scott revealed that, “My two twin three year olds and my background in education helped me to realize the learning potential that phones and tablets had to offer for young learners. I've already seen how much of an impact these apps can have on my own kids and I look forward to sharing this with you."



Parents can learn more about the apps by visiting the website at http://orionsmason.wordpress.com/. Follow the particular link to download the app for their respective devices.



About Scott Adelman

Website: http://orionsmason.wordpress.com/



Scott Adelman is the creator of the Kids Trucks educational app series and is also a professional School Psychologist and Counselor. Using his rich experience of working with kids, he has created many educational apps. Working in the education sector, he has a better understanding of the children and his new Animal Games for Kids: Puzzles app, for various devices, will encourage children to develop their cognitive and fine motor skills.



Contact: Scott Adelman

Should you have any question, or want to know more, you can contact him at: orionsmason@gmail.com