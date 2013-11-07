Revolutionary Sunglasses Company, Canvas Eyewear Kicks off Their Indiegogo Crowdfunding Campaign

Stamford, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/07/2013 -- Canvas recently kicked off of their Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign to fund the final stage of their new custom sunglasses company. An industry first, the innovative startup gives consumers full control over the design of their sunglasses and individually produces each pair utilizing their cutting edge manufacturing technology. The Indiegogo campaign is live now and will run through Tuesday, November 19. To support Canvas and receive exclusive access to custom sunglasses, visit www.igg.me/at/canvas.



Canvas is about to revolutionize the fashion eyewear market and create a paradigm shift by allowing consumers to design sunglasses for themselves, and at an affordable price. Upload personal designs or choose from a vast library of customizable design templates to individually customize the front frame and temples of your sunglasses. The objective is to offer unlimited options for personal customization.



Canvas spent two years in R&D and developed a manufacturing process that combines traditional sunglasses production, new proprietary materials, and advanced sublimation printing technology. This new method allows the company to individually produce high quality sunglasses tailored to each customer’s design specifications and ship within one business day.



Indiegogo funding will enable Canvas to complete the development of their online configuration tool, and launch the brand in early 2014. Supporters will receive exclusive campaign perks, from limited time pricing for custom sunglasses to a year-long subscription program.



About Canvas Eyewear

Founded in 2013, Canvas Eyewear is an innovative startup that for the first time ever, gives consumers full control over the design of their sunglasses. View our design gallery at www.canvaseyewear.com or become a fan at www.facebook.com/canvaseyewear. Access to images can be found here.



MEDIA CONTACT:

Ward Meehan (203) 559-4815

103 Pine Hill Ave, Stamford, CT 06906

ward@canvaseyewear.com