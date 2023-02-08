Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/08/2023 -- Immunotherapy drugs are a type of medication used to treat a variety of diseases and conditions by stimulating the body's own immune system. These drugs are used to treat cancer, autoimmune diseases, chronic infections, and allergies. Immunotherapy drugs work by targeting the immune system and helping it to fight off disease-causing agents.



Currently, Immunotherapy Drugs Market is projected to reach USD 274.6 billion by 2025 from USD 163.0 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period. The growth of this market is majorly attributed to the increasing adoption of immunotherapy drugs over conventional treatment regimens, the rising prevalence of cancer and autoimmune & infectious diseases, increasing demand for monoclonal antibodies and biosimilars, and fast track approvals from regulatory bodies.



The global immunotherapy drugs market is expected to grow at a substantial rate over the forecast period. The rising prevalence of cancer and other chronic diseases, increasing R&D investments in the development of novel immunotherapy drugs, and the growing demand for personalized medicine are some of the major factors driving the growth of the global immunotherapy drugs market. Additionally, the rising demand for biologic drugs, increasing healthcare spending, and the increasing focus on the development of combination therapies are some of the other factors propelling the growth of the global immunotherapy drugs market.



The global immunotherapy drugs market is segmented based on drug type, indication, route of administration, end-user, and region. Based on drug type, the market is segmented into monoclonal antibodies, cytokines, therapeutic vaccines, and other drugs. By indication, the market is classified into cancer, autoimmune diseases, chronic infections, and allergies. Based on route of administration, the market is divided into intravenous, subcutaneous, and oral. By end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics, and research centers.



The global immunotherapy drugs market is geographically segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America is expected to dominate the global immunotherapy drugs market due to the presence of key players, rising awareness of immunotherapy drugs, and increasing investments in R&D. Europe is expected to be the second-largest market due to the increasing prevalence of cancer, rising healthcare spending, and the presence of major players. The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing market due to the increasing prevalence of cancer, rising healthcare spending, and the presence of major players in the region.



Cancer commanded the largest share of the immunotherapy drugs market, by therapeutic area, in 2019.



Based on therapeutic area, the immunotherapy drugs market has been segmented into cancer, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, infectious diseases, and other therapeutic areas. Cancer accounted for the largest share of the immunotherapy drugs market in 2019. Factors such as the large number of approvals, rising prevalence of cancer, rising demand for monoclonal antibodies & personalized medicines, and the expansion of policies by payers to cover most immunotherapy drugs are driving the market growth.



Hospitals are the largest end-user segment of the immunotherapy drugs market.



On the basis of end users, the immunotherapy drugs market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, and other end users. The hospitals segment accounted for the largest share of the global immunotherapy drugs market, by end user, in 2019. Factors contributing to the large share and high growth of this segment include the rising spending by hospitals on immunotherapies, the prevalence of cancer and autoimmune diseases, and the availability of the necessary infrastructure and facilities.



Recent Developments



In 2019, Novartis International AG inaugurated a manufacturing facility for cell and gene therapies in Stein, Switzerland.



In 2019, Amgen launched MVASI (bevacizumab-awwb) and KANJINTI (trastuzumab-anns) in the US



In 2019, Gilead Sciences, Inc. and Humanigen, Inc. (US) collaborated to jointly conduct a study of lenzilumab with YESCARTA in patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma



