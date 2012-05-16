RevolutionLoans.com.au the Hassle Free Route to a Competitive Loan

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2012 -- Getting finance in these difficult economic times for purchases, no matter whether they are luxury items or essential business tools, can be a real chore. Australians have a new place to turn to with Revolution Loans.



Revolution Loans pride themselves on being able to get the best deal for anyone, whether or not they may face obstacles to borrowing like a bad credit rating.



Revolution Loans offer financing services for cars and motorbikes, equipment, caravans and boats. The services are split into distinct categories on the website to make it as easy as possible for consumers to find what they’re looking for.



For a car loan, the website explains the context for car loans and the advantages of finding one with Revolution Loans. The car itself can generally be used as collateral on a loan and can be of good assistance to those with bad credit ratings who need to put collateral against a finance option.



For more luxury items like boats and yachts, the site details the common pitfalls and hidden charges that can be found in finance deals for those with glowing credit reports, and offers consultation with a finance consultant to explore the best options.



The site also provides equipment loans for business, where often lackadaisical attitudes can lead to sloppy borrowing decisions when employees aren’t spending their own money, but that of the institution. Revolution Loans promises to provide the best negotiated loan package for businesses who are looking to extend credit lines.



The company has only been in business for just over a year but has seen rapid growth due to the quality of service provided by their skilled team of financial consultants.



Revolution Loans spokesperson sounded confident about their future, “We are one of the top Australian online finance broker firms, based in Perth, Western Australia. We provide Australia-wide coverage across all major cities and regional town centers, and the online process make it even easier to apply. All the work gets done over phone and email so you don’t even have to leave the house.”



About Revolution Loans

Revolution Loans is a useful service for anyone looking to finance vehicles like cars, boats, bikes, caravans for personal or business use. The business has been in the marketplace for over a year, created by businessmen with over 6 years combined experience working in the industry. For more information, please visit: http://www.revolutionloans.com.au/