RevoRoulette: A Robot Shot Dispenser with Party Games Launches Kickstarter Campaign

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2021 -- RevoRoulette is a sensational new robot shot dispenser that fills shot glasses and enables its players to choose from 8 exciting party games. It also has two modes for pouring shots along with six wells around the gadget tower. Moreover, it is compatible with standard shot cups and each well emits a colourful light. To introduce this project to the world, its creators at Miqo have recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter, and they are welcoming support and backing.



"We are proudly offering backers a discounted RevoRoulette starter kit on our campaign, and our best wishes to everyone who is planning to have fun at their parties with this amazing device," said Josef Tregoat-Duncan, the Founder of Miqo, while introducing this project to the Kickstarter community. RevoRoulette is designed and assembled in the United Kingdom, and Miqo thrives on designing thoughtful and innovative products to make peoples' lives easier.



The Kickstarter Campaign is located on the web at: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/joseftd/revoroulette-robot-shot-dispenser-with-party-games?ref=9svgya and backers from around the world can become a part of this project by making pledges and donations. Moreover, the goal of this Kickstarter campaign is to raise £18,000 for RevoRoulette with shipping offered worldwide. More details are available on the Kickstarter campaign page.



About RevoRoulette

RevoRoulette is a robotic dispenser that fills shot glasses in a stylish new way. The device also includes 8 fun party games. Designed and assembled in the UK by Miqo Innovations Ltd., this one of a kind device is already creating a major buzz and the company is currently crowdfunding it on Kickstarter.



Contact:

Contact Person: Josef Tregoat-Duncan

Company: Miqo Innovations ltd

Address: 9 Cromwell Road, CV225LP

City: Rugby

Country: United Kingdom

Phone: 00447984134163

Email: business@joseftd.com

Website: www.bymiqo.com