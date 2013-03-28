Reward Oneself with Every Share Crazeon Is Online

Vancouver, British Columbia -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/28/2013 -- The team at Crazeon is excited to announce the launch of their new social sharing website. Crazeon is a social platform where anyone can post and share everything from products, to the day’s hot topics. The social aspect also enables Crazers to meet others with similar interests from all over the world.



“Everything on the web today is social, static websites have gone out of style, because they are boring,” says Tony Mason, head of marketing relations, “Users respond to interactive content, and the ability to share what they have created, what they like, or what they find funny with others who share the same interests. Not only that they want to do it with the click of a button.”



Crazon allows users to share anything they find interesting, earning points towards rewards. Ultimately the goal of the Crazon platform is to allow users to make new friends, share their knowledge, and build a following. It is a hub for users to get recommendations from their friends on favorite things, products to buy, places to travel, and daily tips allowing Crazers to get help from their friends.



“Other social media platforms don't reward their users for their dedication,” says Co founder Venka Konasani, “Our whole platform on the other hand is built on sharing and earning rewards for doing so.”



Crazeon is a social platform, which rewards users, or Crazers for sharing information, trends, hot topics, and life experiences. It operates on a points based system, where users can earn points towards a variety of rewards including pre paid visa cards, paypal cash credits, and technology gadgets. Tony Mason and Venkat Konasani founded the Vancouver Canada based startup, which is planning a March launch for its mobile apps.



