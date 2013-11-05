Reward Your Dogs with Chicken Dog Treats Made in the USA

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2013 -- Orlando, Florida – Dog owners can use healthy dog treats to reward their four legged friends for behaving appropriately. One of the treats that dogs simply love is chicken jerky treats , specifically chicken jerky treats. However, dog owners should choose the ones that are made in the USA to ensure they are safe.



It is important to emphasize that dog owners should buy chicken dog treats made in the USA because the FDA has issued a warning against similar products that are made in China. Hundreds of dogs were reported to have gotten ill and sadly, in some cases, even died because of these products from China. What makes the products made in China different from those made in the USA is that the United States has strict manufacturing standards, making certain that the products made in the US are safe.



One of the chicken jerky products that is proven to be tasty, healthy, and safe for dogs is Lena’s Pet Products Gourmet Chicken Jerky Treats for Dogs and Cats. Aside from it being manufactured in the USA, it is also made from 100% USDA Grade A chicken breast. It does not have artificial ingredients, and it is hand-cut and packaged. All things considered, this make a healthy and safe chicken treat for dogs.



“I have a heavy Lab and I really need to watch his weight. It's wonderful to find a healthy, nutritious snack that is good for him and that he loves! He is crazy about this new snack and I feel good about giving it to him! Love it!” – SPaul, customer



About Lena’s Pet Products

Lena’s Pet Products is one of the best producers of high quality and highly effective supplements for various pets from dogs and cats to birds. They provide top notch products that contain that right amount of nutrients for your pets. Every product that they have has been made in the United States and is based on health and safety standards.



For further information please contact:

Scott Hayes

LWG Social Media Marketing

321-972-3932

publicrelations@lwgsocialmediamarketing.com

http://lwgsocialmediamarketing.com/