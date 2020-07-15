Rewarding Career Opportunities Are Available with the Protocall Group

Cherry Hill, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/15/2020 -- For over 50 years, The Protocall Group has been a leader in the staffing and recruitment industry, helping employees land exciting career opportunities and helping employers find the perfect candidate for the job. Presently, the Protocall Group is seeking interested parties to apply at some of the top companies throughout southern New Jersey.



The $600 federal unemployment stimulus, combined with state unemployment payments, has left an overwhelming amount of openings in the job market. Although the intention of the federal government was to help businesses retain or bring back employees through the PPP loan stimulus package, many employers are unable to meet the necessary requirements to gain forgiveness since people are now in a situation where they make more money on unemployment.



The Protocall Group advises job seekers to start searching and applying for jobs now before the market is saturated with candidates. Additionally, employers can report those not accepting jobs to the state unemployment offices, which will result in lost benefits.



According to a recent Forbes article written by Jack Kelly, "Employers have a responsibility to report employees and candidates refusing work to the state unemployment offices, putting unemployment payments at risk. As of right now, over 26 million Americans have lost their jobs, but, according to the Federal Reserve Bank, an additional 50 million people may be out of work by the summertime. When the federal unemployment benefits run out on July 25, those who are returning to the workforce will face intense competition from the massive amount of other unemployed individuals also looking for jobs. As a result, companies won't pay a premium to hire, and wages may decrease."



Applying for work at the Protocall Group has been made very safe. Their teams are screening and interviewing most candidates on the phone; however, some office interviews are offered on a limited basis. All parties must wear masks at all times, and the hiring agency's office is sanitized regularly. The application process has also been updated with the latest technology for onboarding and compliance, making the process easier than ever.



Anyone looking for a successful career should contact The Protocall Group, southern New Jersey's leading staffing company, today, or visit their website to learn more.



About The Protocall Group

Established in 1965, The Protocall Group is a full-service, family-owned and women-owned recruitment and staffing firm that serves the Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey area. Recognized by NJ Biz, South Jersey Biz, and the Best Companies Groups as among the Best Places to Work, The Protocall Group's expert professionals connect exceptional associates with their client companies across Light Industrial, Clerical, Healthcare, and Professional industries.



To learn more about The Protocall Group, visit https://protocallgroup.com/.