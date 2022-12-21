NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/21/2022 -- The Latest published a market study on Global Rewards Credit Card Market provides an overview of the current market dynamics in the Rewards Credit Card space, as well as what our survey respondents— all outsourcing decision-makers— predict the market will look like in 2028. The study breaks the market by revenue and volume (wherever applicable) and price history to estimate the size and trend analysis and identify gaps and opportunities. Some of the players that are in coverage of the study are American Express Banking Corp. (United States), Visa (United States), MasterCard (United States), Citigroup Inc. (United States), JPMorgan Chase & Co. (United States), Capital One (United States), Bank of America (United States), Discover Bank (United States), Synchrony Financial (United States), Barclays US (United States), BlockFi (United States).



Scope of the Report of Rewards Credit Card

A rewards card is a credit card that offers points, miles, or cash back for purchases made with the card or as a bonus for spending a specific amount in a certain amount of time. A rewards card can be obtained by anyone with any credit score, however, the best credit cards with incentives require at least excellent credit. There are a variety of yearly fees associated with rewards cards. Some of the finest rewards cards come with no annual fee, while others cost hundreds of dollars.



by Type (Travel credit cards, Points rewards cards, Cash back credit cards), Card Type (Personal, Business), Credit Score (Superprime, Prime, Subprime, Deep subprime)



Market Trends:

Swing in credit card spending and offers over the past several

An increasing number of offers that let users choose their own adventure

Market Drivers:

Growing the adoption of the Cashless transactions

Increasing the Credit Card Users

Opportunities:

Demand For Credit Cards Has Rebounded with an increase in card applications

Alternative methods to build credit are helping people access credit and use cards

Latest Industry Highlights:

In July 2021- Bank of America announced the launch of the Bank of America Unlimited Cash Rewards credit card, which allows clients to earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on all purchases. This new credit card is the latest among Bank of America's suite of rewards cards, each designed to fit a variety of clients' needs. and In August 2021- Capital One launched the SavorOne Rewards for Students and Quicksilver Rewards for Students credit cards, student versions of Capital One's flagship credit cards designed to provide valuable rewards and more choices for customers beginning their credit journey.

In March 2022- Hardbacon, a personal finance application used by more than 35,000 Canadians, announced the acquisition of Simplerate.ca, consolidating its position in the rewards and credit cards space in Canada.

The Global Rewards Credit Card market is gaining huge competition due to involvement of United States companies that constantly invest in research & development to meet market expectation with new innovation.



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



