Rexahn CEO Dr. Peter Suzdak Interviewed on CorporateProfile.com

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2013 -- Corporate Profile, LLC announced today that Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE MKT: RNN), CEO Dr. Peter Suzdak was interviewed on www.CorporateProfile.com.



To view directly: http://www.corporateprofile.com/2013/06/24/corporate-profile-interviews-dr-peter-suzdak-ceo-of-rexahn-pharmaceuticals-rnn/



Rexahn Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing best-in-class therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Rexahn currently has three clinical stage oncology candidates, Archexin®, RX-3117, and RX-5902 and a robust pipeline of preclinical compounds to treat multiple types of cancer. Rexahn has also developed proprietary drug discovery platform technologies in the areas of nano-medicines, 3D-GOLD, and TIMES. For more information, please visit http://www.rexahn.com.



