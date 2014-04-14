Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc., AEGEA Inc., China Distance Education Holdings Limited and Lazard Ltd. from Pennystocksites.com on April 14th, 2014

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/14/2014 -- Pennystocksites.com a leading online financial newsletter source, Reports on the following Companies: Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEMKT:RNN), AEGEA Inc. (OTCBB:AEGA), China Distance Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:DL) and Lazard Ltd. (NYSE:LAZ).



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Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEMKT:RNN), Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer, central nervous system disorders, sexual dysfunction, and other medical needs. Its clinical stage oncology candidates comprise Archexin, an inhibitor of the protein kinase Akt-1, which has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as is focusing on initiating Phase IIa clinical trials for chemo-resistant solid tumors and hematological malignancies; RX-3117, which has completed an exploratory Phase I clinical study in humans with therapeutic potential in a range of cancers, including colon, lung, and pancreatic cancer; and RX-5902, a small molecule that inhibits the phosphorylation of p68 RNA helicase and focuses on initiating Phase I clinical trials. The company’s pre-clinical pipeline consist of RX-0201-Nano, a nanoliposomal anticancer Akt inhibitor; RX-0047-Nano, a nanoliposomal anticancer HIF-1 alpha inhibitor; and RX-21101, nano-polymer anticancer. It has various collaborative research and development relationships with universities, research institutions, and other organizations, including Teva Pharmaceutical Industries; Korea Research Institute of Chemical Technology; The University of Maryland Baltimore; Revaax Pharmaceuticals LLC; and Rexgene Biotech Co., Ltd. The company is based in Rockville, Maryland.



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AEGEA Inc. (OTCBB:AEGA), AEGEA Inc. focuses on operating a community and destination resort in South Florida. Its resort would offer various entertainment activities, including special seasonal and cultural events, concerts and shows, street music, and sporting events; indoor and outdoor tournament stadium, and training venues; luxury residencies and resort accommodations; and shops, restaurants, and hotels. The company is based in North Palm Beach, Florida.



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China Distance Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:DL), China Distance Education Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and offline education services, and sells related products in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers online professional education services primarily in the accounting, healthcare, and construction engineering industries. It also provides other professional education courses, such as the national judicial examination, online test-preparation courses for self-taught learners pursuing higher education diplomas or degrees, test preparation courses for university students intending to take the graduate school entrance exam, and online language courses. Its online courses feature audio-video lectures taught by experts within their respective fields delivered through the Internet using streaming media and other technologies. The companys online lectures are supplemented by its proprietary Learning Management System, which monitors individual progress, records course notes, and collects incorrectly answered questions. As of September 30, 2013, it operated 17 Websites, including its primary Website cdeledu.com; and 16 other Websites. In addition, the company operates an Open Learning Platform, a proprietary education platform that allows people to share their educational content in professional development areas; sells proprietary books and reference materials; and offers business start-up training courses to university students, job seekers, and individuals. Further, it offers offline accounting and healthcare professional training to accounting firms and the general public, as well as courseware production and online platform development services. The company sells its books and reference materials through third-party bookstores and distributors; and through its online bookstore and offices. China Distance Education Holdings Limited was founded in 2000 and is based in Beijing, the Peoples Republic of China.



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Lazard Ltd. (NYSE:LAZ), Lazard Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm. The company’s Financial Advisory segment offers various advisory services on mergers and acquisitions, and other strategic matters, as well as on restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and other financial matters. Its Asset Management segment provides investment solutions and investment management services in equity and fixed income strategies; and alternative investments and private equity funds. The company serves corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individual clients. It operates from 42 cities across 27 countries in Europe, North America, Asia, Australia, the Middle East, and Central and South Americas. Lazard Ltd. was founded in 1848 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.



Get a Free Technical Analysis on Lazard Ltd. (NYSE:LAZ): http://pennystocksites.com/market-scan/?symbol=laz

Get a Free Technical Analysis on Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN),: http://pennystocksites.com/market-scan/?symbol=amrn



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