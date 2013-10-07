Reynolds Plumbing and Gas Is Offering 10% Discount for Pensioners

Elimbah, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- As a sign of respect and understanding, Reynolds Plumbing and Gas, one of the most efficient plumbers in Brisbane Northside is now offering 10% discount for pensioners on all their services. Despite the low-cost, the company further ensures the pensioners to offer similar outstanding services they offer to other customers.



What make them sure about the impeccability in their services are their heavily-experienced and licensed plumbing professionals. Whether it is about offering solutions for residential properties or the commercial ones, Reynolds Plumbing and Gas ensures the perfect and creative workmanship to address any kind of plumbing challenge.



“We do make sure you receive the best”, says a spokesperson for the company. “We thus offer you the solutions for a wide range of repair and maintenance jobs including HSTP servicing and Installation, Bathroom Renovations, Gas Installations & Repairs, Leaking and Burst Pipes, Kitchen Renovations, Blocked Drains, Dripping Taps, Leaking Water Meters, New Home Construction, Electric & Gas Hot Water Heater Repair & Installation, amongst others.”



Reynolds Plumbing and Gas might be the only plumber in Brisbane to offer discounts for pensioners, yet maintaining the quality of the services. “We offer unprecedented levels of customer service, taking every necessary step to ensure your total satisfaction”, ensures the spokesperson. To know more about us, please visit http://reynoldsplumbing.com.au



About Reynolds Plumbing & Gas

Reynolds Plumbing & Gas is a family owned & operated business. They started in 2007 with just two- employees but now have expanded into eight full time staff. Reynolds Plumbing & Gas offers a range of services including maintenance, HSTP servicing and installation, gas fitting & domestic & commercial plumbing. They have a full time maintenance division to look after the property management clients and the general public. Reynolds Plumbing & Gas services from the Sunshine Coast to the Gold Coast in domestic and commercial plumbing. They promise to offer high level of customer service and guaranteed workmanship.



Contact Details:



Reynolds Plumbing and Gas 2 Gheko Ridge Road, Elimbah

0408 062 250 info@reynoldsplumbing.com.au