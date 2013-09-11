Reynolds Plumbing & Gas, an Ideal Name of Plumbing in Both Residential and Commercial Sector

Elimbah, Queensland -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2013 -- Delivering unprecedented levels of customer service, and hence nominated for excellence in business, the Reynolds Plumbing & Gas has been recognized with some of the best in Australia for its excellence in Plumbing and Gas services in Brisbane. Delivering excellence for over 6 years now and been serving for more than 100 homes per year, the company is known for its plumbing installation, maintenance as well as repairing job as the requirement says. The dedicated team of their experts also provides complete property maintenance service.



One of the spokespersons at Reynolds Plumbing & Gas stated, “We treat all our customers alike, whether the demand comes for residential purpose or from commercial purpose. We are equipped with all latest machinery and tools as per the requirements for Plumbers in Brisbane serving both residential and commercial customers alike. We use the very best in plumbing products, and are constantly monitoring our technology which ensures fast and effective services to our clients with complete satisfaction.”



The company's residential plumbing and maintenance services include a wide variety of services like Gas Installations & repairs, Bathroom renovations, Kitchen renovations, Mending of leaked and burst pipes, Correcting dripping taps, Blocked drains, Water heater repair and much more.



Making their mark in residential plumbing, the company's commercial plumbing services are also known for their timely prompt services. Their industry certified technicians and skilled plumbers at Noosa are all known for using the latest in commercial plumbing technology.



About Reynolds Plumbing & Gas

Reynolds Plumbing & Gas is a family owned & operated business with a team of qualified plumbers & Gas fitters that specialize in residential and commercial plumbing and gas fitting from the Sunshine Coast to the Gold Coast. The company is built on the principles of quality work and providing outstanding service. Reynolds Plumbing has enjoyed sustained growth and successes based on referrals and pride ourselves in guaranteed workmanship.



Looking for Plumbers in Brisbane, please visit: http://reynoldsplumbing.com.au



Contact Detail:

Reynolds Plumbing and Gas

2 Gheko Ridge Road, Elimbah