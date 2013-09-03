Reynolds Plumbing Offers Complete Installation and Maintenance Services for All

Elimbah, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- Reynolds Plumbing offers complete installation and maintenance services to both residential and commercial businesses in Brisbane and as well in Noosa. The company boasts a range of skills that are all necessary for plumbing in Brisbane and live up to the clients’ satisfaction. The company offers unprecedented levels of customer service, taking every necessary step to ensure total satisfaction and peace of mind to its customers.



One of the representatives at Reynolds Plumbing stated, “We pride ourselves on our fast and courteous response to plumbing needs in all Brisbane areas. Our commercial plumbing experts are fully licensed and insured to bring any construction project to a successful and timely conclusion. Our highly skilled technicians are industry certified on all the latest advanced in commercial plumbing technology. We deliver a wide variety of services named New Construction fixtures & faucets, Commercial water heaters, Complete building renovations , Gas and water leak detection & repairs and Internal pipe inspections.”



Nominated for Excellence in Business Awards, their plumbers in Brisbane area are known to have all expertise and hence the skills to tackle any kind of complication the residential or the commercial place could impose. The company as a part of their business promotion and generating brand value also gives 10% discounts to all senior citizens at Brisbane. Due to its ever increasing demand and well-crafted work, they have recently started sister business under the name “Smartstate Waste Water”



With their eight full-time and dedicated staff, Reynolds plumbing & Gas offers a range of services including maintenance, HSTP servicing and installation, gas fitting & domestic & commercial plumbing.



About Reynolds Plumbing & Gas

Reynolds Plumbing & Gas is a family owned & operated business with a team of qualified plumbers & Gas fitters that specialize in residential and commercial plumbing and gas fitting from the Sunshine Coast to the Gold Coast. The company is built on the principles of quality work and providing outstanding service. Reynolds Plumbing has enjoyed sustained growth and successes based on referrals and pride ourselves in guaranteed workmanship.



To know more, please visit: http://reynoldsplumbing.com.au/