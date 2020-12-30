Rezolve.ai Offers an Industry-Leading and a Highly Sophisticated AI Help Desk Software to Organizations and Businesses

Dublin, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/30/2020 -- Every organization and business is always looking to scale up their activities in a bid to stay afloat, in a highly competitive marketplace. Some of the common things that lessen their efficiency are mostly repetitive queries and employee questions that take longer periods of time to solve, which could have been used to address other salient issues at the workplace. Due to the advancement in technology however, many organizations have been leveraging on the power of artificial intelligence, which has helped to improve on workplace activities, especially as seen with the AI Help Desk Software. Rezolve.ai, a reputable IT company, offers to organizations and businesses, an industry-leading and a highly sophisticated AI Help Desk Software.



Responding to a query, Rezolve.ai's spokesperson commented, "For organizations and businesses to thrive, there is the need to have required systems in place, to fasten up everyday processes and activities that are necessary. Traditionally, these activities at the workplace oftentimes have employees making repetitive queries and asking questions in a bid to get one thing or the other done. This largely has a negative effect on the productivity and efficiency at the workplace, which stalls the growth and development of the business in question. A solution to this has been engendered by the advancement in technology, through AI, and we are at the forefront, with our offering of a sophisticated AI Help Desk Software to organizations and businesses, which is second-to-none."



A solution that provides the first level of support to users



The solution offered by Rezolve.ai provides a first level of support to employees at the workplace, which helps to cut down on repetitive queries and questions, which no doubt, have the proclivity of reducing efficiency, impacting morale, as well as the swiftness that is required to get a lot of things done at the workplace. Some of the extraordinary and outstanding features it contains include the following:



30-40% auto resolution of tickets

3-5 minutes saved per ticket, by capturing right information

50% reduction in rerouting of tickets



It also includes a chatbot help desk automation that makes all the difference in resolving all challenges that might be encountered. To Get Chatbot Help Desk Automation, clients can contact Rezolve.ai.



A software with an amazing out-of-the-box features and strength



The Rezolve.ai software has what can be referred to as an amazing out-of-the-box feature and strength, which is unmatched anywhere in the industry. This includes an Advanced Knowledge Management System, an In-Built Ticketing System, Process Orchestration, a strong ability to learn, Live Chat, and a Microsoft based technology.



Rezolve.ai's spokesperson further added, "Without mincing words, the solutions we offer are of top-quality in the industry, where we have thrived and made impactful for quite some years. We believe so much in the power of artificial intelligence, and this has reflected in the attention to details that we put in place, to make sure that our clients have all that it takes to thrive in a highly competitive marketplace. Companies and organizations that need to stay ahead in their industry, and are in need of our effective AI Help Desk Software, can get in touch with us, so we can help them create some magic!"



With Rezolve.ai, organizations can get to have all repetitive queries and questions asked by employees answered in record time, so that an increase in productivity can be achieved.



About Rezolve.ai

Rezolve.ai is a reputable IT company that leverages the power of advanced AI to facilitate IT service desk automation for employees and HR of organizations. Companies Looking for AI Help Desk Software should consider working with Rezolve.ai.



