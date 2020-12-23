Dublin, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2020 -- All activities at any organization are naturally geared towards productivity and effectiveness of the workforce, which on the whole, leads to organizational growth and development. As a matter of fact, such moves toward productivity can be further achieved by a seamless contribution made by the advancement in technology, helped by the groundbreaking features of artificial intelligence. Without mincing words, artificial intelligence (AI) has made life and processes easier, and through the efforts of IT companies, organizations can scale their activities. In the world of IT, Rezolve.ai offers an industry-leading artificial intelligence IT Support System to organizations and businesses to improve on their processes.



Responding to a query, Rezolve.ai's spokesperson commented, "On many occasions, organizations find it as a big challenge, in meeting the needs of their workers, especially as it concerns repetitive requests and queries, which are culpable to slowing down processes, and overworking team members of the HR. This situation makes it seem like the HR are shirking in their responsibilities, and this largely affects interactions with customers and clients of such organizations too. What then happens if this continues? The resultant effect is that the business bears the brunt, and is affected negatively in more ways than one. As a result, with our industry-leading IT support services, we offer a great solution that helps to address the needs of workers as fast as possible."



Unequalled employee support



Rezolve.ai provides an industry-defining intelligence feature that auto-resolves every IT issues encountered at the workplace within seconds. With the help of artificial intelligence, they are able to drive end-to-end resolution of every employee tasks, thereby making for a swift completion of organizational goals and projects. The employee support features the following activities:



Granting access requests

Software installations

Resolving password issues

Answering questions

Offering ticket assistance



A cutting-edge platform that harnesses advanced AI to auto-resolve a full-range of IT Support



Rezolve.ai employs the use of, and harnesses the power of advanced AI to make Level 1 Employee support autonomous and snappy, which makes for the quick realization of goals and projects at the workplace. They provide an industry-leading deep stack with full complement of AI-powered auto resolution skills to deliver a highly autonomous employee servicing experience.



The Rezolve.ai spokesperson further added, "We are ardent believers that complex problems require sophisticated solutions, and without mincing words, we got all our clients covered, with our industry-leading solutions that attend to the need of workers and employees. They no longer have to wait for longer hours to have all their needs met, and all repetitive queries that slow down tasks are ejected and eliminated. Organizations and businesses that need to scale up their functions, and deliver excellently to meet the needs of the clients have us at their beck and call. We are experts at tasks as this, and we deliver with a high sense of professionalism."



The AI IT Support System offered by Rezolve.ai is highly transformative, and by leveraging the power of advanced AI, sophisticated process automation, intelligent algorithms and hundreds of prebuilt IT Helpdesk skills, their platform is rede?ning and reimagining how employees get serviced.



About Rezolve.ai

Rezolve.ai is a reputable IT company that leverages on the power of advanced AI to facilitate IT service desk automation for employees and HR of organizations who are Looking for AI in Service Desk for their growth and development.



