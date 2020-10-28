Rezolve.ai Provides Artificial Intelligence-Powered Virtual Assistance

Dublin, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2020 -- Rezolve.ai provides AI-Powered virtual people that make it easy for businesses to improve their productivity, enhance excellent customer experiences, and increase employee satisfaction at lower charges. Rezolve.ai's virtual people recently have been selected for applications that facilitate consumer product selection as well as IT Helpdesk and human resources activities.



Most enterprise customers request the company's SOC 2 report as a condition of doing business. The SOC 2 audit demonstrates that Rezolve.ai securely manages customer data to protect its clients' interests and privacy. The certification further validates the company's implementation of privacy, security, and regulatory controls that SaaS platforms should follow when handling the data that they manage. These controls assure clients that confidentiality and security are of prime importance.



The company spokesperson commented, "Our services are available for industries like banking & financial services, healthcare, retail, and others. It can be deployed on an existing website or mobile application or onto Facebook Messenger, Skype, Microsoft Teams, Slack Kik, Telegram, and other messaging applications. We also offer a subscription-based pricing model. We are the perfect choice for those looking to get helpdesk ticketing system. Our Rezolve platform offers a full stalk of advanced AI to drive end to end resolution of employee tasks."



Features and functions of Rezolve Platform



Rezolve.ai cutting-edge AI-powered auto-resolution and micro-learning technology, Rezolve is accelerating enterprise-wide usage of technology. Rezolve harnesses advanced AI to auto-resolve a full range of IT support. Its AI-powered virtual assistant has prebuilt "auto-resolution skills" to automate customer help desks, internal onboarding and training programs, and knowledge management platforms. The micro-learning technology helps users train quickly on their new technology, with learning in bite-size pieces in visual, conversational multimedia modules. Rezolve.ai develops a full-stack IT Service platform with prebuilt "auto-resolution skills" to automate Help Desk tasks across leading SaaS platforms. The solution, Rezolve, features artificial intelligence-powered virtual assistant to provide personalized first-level support for crucial enterprise functions such as AI help desk software, HR support, and Knowledge Management.



About Rezolve.ai

Rezolve.ai provides an AI-enabled cognitive automation platform for various industries. Their virtual people with emotional intelligence understands the human emotion and engage with the customers in natural language. Their products include virtual employees for the IT help desk, sales, customer services, and human resources. Rezolve.ai makes it easy for businesses to leverage artificial intelligence-powered Virtual Assistants to improve productivity, enhance customer experiences, increase employee satisfaction, and lower costs. Rezolve.ai offers a reliable platform – Rezolve, where clients get AI help desk bots' solution.



For more information, contact:



Kumar V.S.,

Co-Founder and Chief Growth Officer

kumar.vs@actionable-science.com