11/24/2020 -- Every organization that intends to compete favorably in a highly competitive marketplace and succeed, needs to move with the current emerging trends that have proved to be highly effective. In a world of digital transformation and constant evolution of technology, the world is gradually moving to the tune of artificial intelligence, which has found so much use, and contributed immensely to the activities and processes in many industries and sectors. Delivery of AI solutions have been powered over the years by many an IT company, and Rezolve.ai, a reputable IT company, provides industry-leading AI in service desk and IT helpdesk ticketing systems to organizations and enterprises.



Responding to a query, Rezolve.ai's spokesperson commented, "We are poised to help and assist businesses, enterprises, and organizations, with our solution-oriented AI systems that contribute to their work and relevance in a highly competitive marketplace. We understand how systems and processes in the workplace can be slowed down, especially when repetitive tasks are involved, and employees need their questions responded to. With our AI-powered solutions, all frustrations and time-wasting peculiar to the workplace are eliminated, as the repetitive tasks and employee questions are auto-resolved, all thanks to our virtual IT assistant, which becomes the first level of support for your users."



AI in service desk solutions with a difference



Without mincing words, Rezolve.ai is simply the most comprehensive full-featured IT service desk automation platform, especially for organizations Looking for AI in Service Desk solutions to every of their employee needs at the workplace. It contains features that include, but are not limited to:



A ticket analyzer that automatically identifies top issues



An easy-to-use chat box that is pre-configured for IT support



A Twitter-age knowledge management system with the ability to identify knowledge gaps and address real-time issues



An inbuilt Incident Management system



An advanced process orchestrator



A sophisticated IT helpdesk ticketing system



Since traditional ways of handling issues and queries at the workplace cannot suffice in an ever-changing workplace, especially as it concerns efficiency, Rezolve.ai is well-positioned to offer a sophisticated IT helpdesk ticketing system to address all issues, with their industry-defining intelligence that auto resolves IT issues within seconds. All this is achieved with its cutting edge platform that harnesses the power of AI.



Speaking on this, Rezolve.ai's spokesperson further added, "The Rezolve.ai platform combines 5 different types of AI-powered auto resolution skills to auto-resolve employee needs instantly and adequately. This includes the knowledge skill, which provides instant and relevant answers; task skills, which addresses password issues, software installations, etc.; process skills that address every multi-day, multi-user, multi-system tasks like user onboarding and offboarding; Microlearning skills, which helps to track milestones and progress, and finally, connect skills that real-time experts support. In all, our platform delivers comprehensive employee engagement."



Businesses and enterprises can Get IT Helpdesk Ticketing System from Rezolve.ai, renowned in the industry for contributing to workplace efficiency and productivity, with their AI-powered solutions.



About Rezolve.ai

Rezolve.Ai is a reputable IT company that leverages on the power of advanced AI to facilitate IT service desk automation for employees and HR of organizations. For AI powered solutions that helps to address every workplace needs, businesses can contact Rezolve.ai.



