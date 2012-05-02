RezVera Designs New Product to Ease Irritable Bowel Syndrome

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2012 -- Irritable Bowel Syndrome is characterized by abdominal pain, bloating and discomfort and can cause irregular bowel movements, such as constipation and diarrhoea. IBS is said to affect up to 14% of the US population alone, and is higher in countries like Mexico and Pakistan.



IBS has been linked to infections, inflammatory bowel disease, colitis and parasitic infections, but has been found in patients with no other related cause. For this reason, its onset can mystify doctors.



The problematic digestion issues caused by IBS, regardless of its unknown origin, can negatively affect people’s lifestyle and vitality. The abdominal pain has been known to drive people to distraction, while other sufferers are concerned about being too far away from a toilet at any given time.



A supplement has been developed by a company called RezVera to alleviate the symptoms of IBS using the latest knowledge of stomach- and intestine-based bacteria and enzymes. RezVera have developed a breakthrough supplement designed specifically for sufferers of IBS to alleviate symptoms and regulate digestion.



A spokesman for the company explained, “Digestive enzymes are an essential and naturally occurring element of our digestive system- they’re key to the way we process and metabolise our food. Without protein-based enzymes and friendly bacteria, digestion would be impossible. However, most of the enzymes drawn from food are destroyed in the cooking process, meaning it’s easier than ever, especially with the prevalence of processed foods, to find a deficit of these naturally occurring enzymes in individuals with IBS.”



RezVera is formulated with 18 different natural digestive enzymes to replenish essential enzymes that are lost while cooking. This brings your digestive system back to its natural balance and helps IBS sufferers digest food more normally.



The secret ingredient to the success of RezVera’s formula is Resveratrol, a stilbenoid from the heartwood family of trees that can act as a phytoalexin, a kind of plant-based immune system that helps destroy infections. Resveratrol has anti-carcinogenic and anti-aging properties.



In RezVera, it is designed to help your body break own excessive proteins into nutrients so they can be absorbed completely by your digestive system, as well as having been found to aid in the alleviation of the symptoms of IBS. It prevents stomach bloating, intestinal gas, and constipation, which in combination are symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome.



Users of ResVera's supplement have reported easing of symptoms in as little as three days of use, with great improvement in their digestive movements after six weeks.



About RezVera

RezVera is a breakthrough supplement designed for those suffering from IBS and related symptoms. It uses a combination of aloe vera and 18 all-natural enzymes to help return the digestive system to natural working order. For more details, visit http://www.RezVera.com