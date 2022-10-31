RF Signal Chain Components Market Will Reach USD 72.9 Billion by 2027

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2022 -- The RF signal chain components market is valued at USD 39.0 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to USD 72.9 billion by 2027; growing at a CAGR of 13.3% from 2022 to 2027. The growth can be attributed to a significant increase in demand for consumer electronics and deployment of 5G network infrastructure.



RF signal chain components market based on product has been segmented into amplifiers, voltage-controlled oscillators, power dividers, mixers, filters, switches, attenuators, diplexers, duplexers, couplers and phase shifters. The filters segment is expected to continue to account for the largest size of the RF signal chain components market during the forecast period. Filters hold the largest market share and are expected to retain their position during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increased use of frequency filters used in various telecommunication and electronics such as power supplies, biomedical systems, space satellites, and other sophisticated electronic systems.



The RF signal chain components market has been segmented on the basis of material type. Based on material type the market has been fragmented into Gallium Arsenide, Gallium Nitride, Silicon, Silicon Germanium and others (silicon carbide (SiC), indium phosphide (InP), indium gallium phosphide (InGaP), and piezoelectric substrate). The market for gallium arsenide (GaAs) is expected capture the highest market share as GaAs has a high dielectric constant and, unlike Si, provides natural isolation between microwave devices and underlying circuits.



The RF signal chain components market based on frequency band is classified into VHF/UHF band, L band, S band, C band, X band, Ku band, K band, Ka band, V band and W band. The Ka band segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. It has become the band of choice for several satellite operators due to its wide applicability in broadband services and low bandwidth cost.



The RF signal chain components market based on application has been segmented into Telecom Infrastructure, Consumer Electronics, SATCOM, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Medical and Others (community access television (CATV) systems, smart cities, and industrial.). Technological advancements and increase in demand for large storage devices have generated high demand for media and entertainment services. The demand for computers/laptops has increased rapidly due to the rising trend of working from home.



Asia Pacific dominated the RF signal chain components market and is expected to maintain the position through the forecast period. The growth of the RF signal chain components market in region can be attributed to the rising demand for RF components from the smartphone industry; the surging adoption of the E frequency band to meet increasing bandwidth requirements of cellular and wireless networks; growing defense spending by countries to upgrade their defense inventories; and the surging deployment of RF devices by smart cities.