RF waves are radio waves that can travel through the air as well as water. It is widely used for communication, broadcasting, etc. Increasing use of radio waves has led to the growth in demand for RF test equipment across industries. Market Research Future (MRFR)'s observation reveals that the global RF test equipment market is anticipated to strike 5% CAGR across the evaluation period 2017 to 2023. The report estimated the valuation of the global market to reach USD 2.83 Bn mark by 2023.



Increasing the use of radio waves for applications such as radar, satellite, broadband, etc. is anticipated to boost the growth pattern of the RF Test Equipment Market over the next couple of years. Also, it has been assessed that the adoption of the 4G services has led to the development of the market in recent years. It is also anticipated to further have a favorable impact on the expansion of the RF test equipment market across the review period. In that case, the 5G services are expected to be Commercialized by 2020. It is likely to unleash new growth opportunities for the players in the RF test equipment market in the nearby future.



Key Players



Some of the key players of RF Test Equipment Market include Anritsu (Japan), Fortive (U.S.), Keysight (U.S.), Avnet Silica (Belgium), Teledyne Technologies (U.S.), Cobham (U.K), EXFO (U.S.), AtlanTecRF (U.K),National Instruments (U.S.), Rohde & Schwarz (Germany), Teradyne (U.S.), Giga-tronics (U.S.), Chroma (Taiwan), Good Will Instruments (Taiwan), B&K Precision (U.S.), and Yokogawa Electric (Japan).



Segmentation Analysis



The global RF test equipment market, on the basis of type, has been segmented into network analyzers, signal generators, oscilloscope, spectrum analyzers, and others.

On the basis of form factors, the global RF test equipment market has been segmented into portable, bench-top, and modular.



Based on the range of frequency, the RF test equipment market has been segmented into less than 1 GHz, between 1GHz to 6 GHz, and more than 6GHz.



The global RF test equipment market, on the basis of end-user, has been segmented into IT & telecommunications, automotive, consumer electronics, aerospace & defense, medical, industrial, academic & research institutions, and others.



Regional Analysis



The geographical assessment of the global RF test equipment market is covered on both regional and country-level basis. The regional segments identified in the report are - North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, and the Rest of the World (RoW). Asia Pacific is likely to witness the highest growth rate in the forthcoming years. Fast-developing economies with potential for advanced technologies such as Japan, China, and India are anticipated to drive the expansion of the RF test equipment market in the region across the evaluation period. Increasing disposable income of the population is also expected to drive the growth of the market over the next few years. North America, owing to its technological innovations, is anticipated to exhibit tremendous growth potential in the forthcoming years.



Industry News:



In October 2019, a manufacturer and designer of Communications, Navigation, and Surveillance (CNS), uAvionix Corporation, has received FAA Transmission License for testing the Test UDS-B Solution for remote identification and DAA.



In October 2019, TUV Rheinland India has announced the launch of LoRaWAN certification program in India.

In October 2019, interconnect pioneers Junkosha has showcased its MWX3 series of mmWave cabling solutions in the European Microwave Week. The product is designed for radar systems and military communications.



Target Audience



- Electronics and semiconductor companies

- Technical standards organizations

- Research institutes and organizations

- Government and financial institutions

- Venture capitalists

- Private equity firms

- Analysts and strategic business planners



