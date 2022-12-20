RF Test Equipment Market Share, Growth, Demand 2027

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2022 -- The global RF test equipment market is projected to reach USD 4.6 billion by 2027 from USD 3.5 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2027.



Surging adoption of wireless systems in residential and commercial buildings, growing number of IoT-connected devices, and increasing use of 5G-compatible devices are some of the major factors driving the RF test equipment market growth globally. Additionally, surging adoption of RF testing instruments in automotive applications, rising use of wireless devices in proximity marketing, and increasing number of space programs globally and advancements in

aerospace industry are expected to create opportunities for market players. However, extended longevity of communication systems, inclination of customers to take RF test equipment on rent, high capital requirement to remain competitive, and complexities related to antenna arrays are expected to impede the market growth.



Spectrum analyzers are expected to exhibit the highest CAGR in the RF test equipment market from 2022 to 2027 owing to the growing adoption of wireless technologies in consumer electronics and telecommunications applications. Moreover, technological advancements leading to the development of innovative and advanced spectrum analyzers and the increased adoption of portable devices by end users are the other factors contributing to the market growth for spectrum analyzers.



Modular RF test equipment market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to their ability to manage and analyze large datasets in real time and house any combination of compatible modules within the unit, which allows manufacturing companies to create application-specific modular solutions.



Advantages such as low cost and real-time information have led to a surge in demand for wireless devices for various applications, such as consumer electronics and healthcare. Recently, there has been significant integration of the Internet of Things (IoT) in various devices, such as wearables, cellular devices, and medical devices, to facilitate real-time data collection. The adoption of IoT technology in wearable electronics and connected cars is expected to create the need for RF test equipment. RF test equipment are used to measure the signal strength and quality, conduct product performance and latency testing, and manage data traffic to facilitate the seamless deployment of IoT-connected devices in retail, transportation, logistics, energy, and consumer applications. The growing adoption of smart devices and solutions such as occupancy sensors, smartboards, and service robots has led to a surge in demand for connected devices in smart factories.