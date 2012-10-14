RFID for Animals, Food and Farming 2011-2021

Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2012 -- ReportReserve announces the inclusion of its new report published by IDTechEx



This report concerns RFID in the food supply chain, from arable farming and livestock to presentation in the retail store. We also cover benefits if the RFID tag stays on the food to the private home. Because the tagging of pets and use of RFID on other animals and in conservation are closely allied topics, these are analyzed too.



Of the many uses for RFID, the food supply chain is set to rise dramatically to $4.97 billion spent on the systems plus the tags in 2018, becoming more important than any other application of RFID. In due course, the tagging of individual items will attract the most investment, benefiting all in the supply chain but tagging of conveyances, pallets, cases, vehicles and equipment will also be important.



There are many reasons for the growth of both of these markets, because RFID is increasingly used to track, monitor condition, prevent errors and theft, and even locate from a distance. This increases sales, improves customer satisfaction and reduces costs. As if this were not enough, there is increasing legislation driving the use of RFID for safety, notably with livestock and pets, for the rapid and optimal response to disease outbreaks, proof of vaccination, registration and so on.



This report analyses this topic in depth for the first time. 45 case studies from across the world bring the subject alive and suppliers, technology and other aspects are also covered in detail. This 257 page report has over 70 illustrations and tables projecting tag numbers, prices and value and also system value by sector over the next ten years and much else besides.



In particular, we assess the opportunity for RFID in:

Livestock

Food (including pallets and cases)

Pets

Research and conservation

Farming



For further information please visit http://www.reportreserve.com/report/rfid-for-animals-food-and-farming-2011-2021-report-543564