Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/13/2021 -- The global RFID in Healthcare Market is expected to reach USD 12.89 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. Some of the growth drivers of the market include growing emphasis on reducing operating costs and streamlining the process, demand for effective supply chain management, and improving care quality and performance.



Owing to the huge demand for the RFID in Healthcare product, key players operating in the market relish on economies of scale. Due to a large number of partnerships and collaborations, the demand for the RFID in Healthcare product has risen at a considerable rate. However, the new entrants in the market are in an effort to increase their partnerships with the OEMs, which will result in an increased market share over the coming years. On the other hand, companies are also investing heavily in interoperability, which is expected to intensify the market competition during the forecast period.



Key participants include Logi-Tag Systems, Cardinal Health, LLC, Terso Solutions, Hurst Green Plastics Ltd, CenTrak, Tagsys, Zebra Technologies Corporation, Impinj, Inc., MetraTec GmbH, and Palex Medical SA, among others.



The COVID-19 impact:

The COVID-19 pandemic could in no way jeopardize industry growth. Key market players are skeptical about the future of the industry and seek to build ways to aid in this challenging situation. The industry had a major effect on the pandemic, and numerous large plants had to interrupt their production and other activities. The normal lockout in various parts of the country makes for a shortage of capital. Contributing to major deterioration of domestic demand were trade, exports, and imports from abroad in COVID-19. The largest businesses in the world strive to clean up budgets and build cash reserves. There is no doubt that the actual disposable income of employees will decrease, and producers are looking at alternatives to satisfy consumer demand at a much lower rate.



Product Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Systems & Software

Tags



Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Asset Tracking

Patient Tracking

Pharmaceutical Tracking

Blood Tracking

Others



Regional scope: - North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA



