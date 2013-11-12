RFID Market Is Expected to Reach at $30.24 Billion in 2024: ResearchMoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2013 -- This report provides the key data and analysis of extensive research including interviews with RFID adopters and solution providers in the various applicational RFID markets, giving an unprecedented level of insight into the total RFID industry and what is really happening.



IDTechEx find that in 2013, the total RFID market is worth $7.88 billion, up from $6.98 billion in 2012, and growing to $9.2 billion in 2014. This includes tags, readers and software/services for RFID cards, labels, fobs and all other form factors. IDTechEx forecast that to rise to $30.24 billion in 2024.



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In retail, RFID is seeing rapid growth for apparel tagging - that application alone demands 2.25 billion RFID labels in 2013. RFID in the form of tickets used for transit will demand 600 million tags in 2013. The tagging of animals (such as pigs, sheep and pets) is now substantial as it becomes a legal requirement in many more territories, with 375 million tags being used for this sector in 2013. This is happening in regions such as China and Australasia. In total, 5.9 billion tags will be sold in 2013 versus 4.8 billion in 2012. Most of that growth is from passive UHF RFID labels, with UHF tag sales overtaking HF and LF tag sales by volume in 2012. However, in 2013 UHF tag sales by value will only be 11% of the value of HF tag sales.



This comprehensive report from IDTechEx gives the complete picture covering passive RFID, battery assisted passive, active RFID, Real Time Locating Systems (RTLS) and chipless RFID. It provides detailed forecasts and depth unmatched by any other.



Market analysis by a huge number of parameters



Using new, unique information researched globally by IDTechEx technical experts, we analyze the RFID market in many different ways. Full analysis by each market is given in great detail including in-depth historic data by application type from 2005 year by year to 2020 and with a 2024 outlook. For passive RFID, forecasts are provided separately for the following application areas. For each we provide the number of tags, average sales price and total value of tags.



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Passive UHF market data segments - 10 year forecast



Retail apparel and footwear

Retail-other

Logistics, conveyances, roll cages

Asset management/inventory

Medical/health care

Air baggage and cargo

Access control/ticketing

Embedded

People

Other



Passive HF RFID market data segments - 10 year forecast



Contactless cards/fobs

Smart tickets

Books

Medical

Assets/tools

Passports

People

NFC applications

Other



Passive LF market data segments - 10 year forecast



Livestock and pets

Access control

Vehicle immobilizers

Medical

People

Other



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In addition, ten year forecasts are provided for battery assisted passive and active RFID and RTLS in the following applications:



Pharma/Healthcare

Cold retail supply chain

Consumer goods

Postal

Manufacturing parts, tools

Archiving (samples)

Military

Retail CPG Pallet/case

Shelf Edge Labels

Conveyances/Rollcages/ULD/Totes

Vehicles

People (excluding other sectors)

Car clickers

Other tag applications



Additionally, the report provides units, asp and total value for RFID readers as follows:



UHF Fixed portal

UHF Embedded and handheld

HF and LF Hand held, fixed, embedded

LF Vehicle

NFC Cellphone



The research conducted by IDTechEx ultimately provides ten year forecasts by application area including tags, readers, software and services for the following markets:



Retail

Healthcare and medical

Passenger transport/automotive

Land, sea logistics and post

Animals and farming

Airlines and airports

Financial, Security

Manufacturing

Leisure/sports

Consumer products

Other



Data is also provided for other sectors including market by territory, value chain positioning, NFC, chip vs chipless and more. Cumulative sales of RFID are analyzed. Progress of key companies is provided in addition to a matrix of hundreds of suppliers.



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