RFID Sensor Market to Witness Robust Expansion Throughout the Forecast Period 2018–2024 - Murata Manufacturing, Vitaran Electronics, SMARTRAC

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/01/2020 -- Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) is the use of radio waves to read and capture information stored on a tag attached to an object. A tag can be read from up to several feet away and does not need to be within direct line-of-sight of the reader to be tracked.



Factors such as rise in need for tracking inventory & equipment in businesses, robust security provided by RFID sensors, and ability of RFID to read the signal from long distance fuel the growth of the market. However, high RFID cost and lack of ability to perform in uncertain situations hamper the market growth. On the contrary, development of the automobile industry and use of RFID in various applications are expected to present numerous opportunities for market expansion.



Major Key Players of the RFID Sensor Market are:

Murata Manufacturing, Vitaran Electronics, SMARTRAC, ELA Innovation, Balluff, AB&R (American Barcode and RFID), VisuaScan Inc., Imprint Enterprises, Coridian Technologies, Inc., AbeTech Corporate, and Invengo Technology Pte. Ltd.



The global RFID market is segmented into product, frequency band, type, application, industry vertical, and region. Based on product, the market is categorized into tags, reader, and software. On the basis of frequency band, it is classified into low frequency, high frequency, and ultrahigh frequency. By type, it is divided into active and passive. Depending on application, it is fragmented into access control, livestock tracking, ticketing, cashless payment, and inventory management. The industry verticals segment is divided into transportation & logistics, healthcare, hospitality, food & beverages, retail, manufacturing, and government. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Research objectives:-



– To study and analyze the global RFID Sensor consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the RFID Sensor market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global RFID Sensor manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the RFID Sensor with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).



In the end, RFID Sensor industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



