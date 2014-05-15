RFK Announces Availability of Utmost Fun & Adventurous Desert Safari Deals

Al Karama, UAE -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2014 -- RFK Holidays announces availability of the utmost fun and adventurous desert safari deals at the most competitive prices. Their team of travel lovers and Dubai experts set them apart from other travel companies. Thus, they develop only those packages that fit to fulfill the travel requirements of abundant tourist groups. With the most exclusive packages, customers will also receive corporate trips with an opportunity to stay in the state-of-the-art hotels and resorts.



The company is renowned for offering the best experience of desert safari in Dubai with a fun-filled vacation packages. One must know that Dubai is the perfect destination for living as well as business. Some of their great safari deals are Oman Musandam Tour and Sharjah/Ajman City Tour. In addition to the deals, they also provide a chance to experience adventurous and power packed activities like Quad Bike Drive, trip to Ferrari World, and others.



Now one can enjoy exciting local events, sporting activities and exhibitions and so on in the Middle East’s sporting capital with duty free, gold, textiles, cars and electronics in its basket. Dubai is really a paradise for shopping.



Besides, a spokesperson from RFK mentions, “Our mission is to provide you with the dedicated service consultants attending to all your Corporate and Travel needs through a high standard of quality together with cost effectiveness. You will get the chance to get a glimpse of the lavish heritage of the lands of Arabs in the museums and archaeological sites.”



About RFK

RFK Holidays LLC was built on the foundation of providing a differentiated service experience. They strive to go the extra mile and fulfil the needs of all their clients and customers. Also, they are an ambitious company comprised of talented and committed individuals who aim at providing customers with a high quality experience on all their services. A vital aspect of growth within the company is enabling their clients to over achieve their objectives. Dedicated Service Consultants attending to all their corporate and travel needs through a high standard of quality together with cost effectiveness.

For more information, please visit - http://rfkholidays.com



Contact Details-

Shop #4,

Al Talal Building-7,

Street-6a,

Al Karama, 125177

Dubai

Phone: +971 4 357 1008