RFK Brings out the Most Exciting Desert Safari Deals to Explore Dubai Kaleidoscope

Al Karama, Dubai -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2014 -- RFK, a perfect holiday source brings out the most exciting desert safari deals for those who zealously want to explore Dubai kaleidoscope.The exclusive safari deals comprises of a quad bike drive, sand dune driving adventure for the adrenalin rush and dinner in the desert, a delicious experience for the taste buds, and many others. One will surely experience the lavish Arabian lifestyle through their overnight desert safari.



Furthermore, the morning Desert Safari includes dune bashing and sand skiing and in their evening desert Arabian cuisine, camel riding, belly dancing, henna art is the specialty. Just imagine the insight of the facilities that they are offering; one will simply enjoy going with family. Their holiday special comprises of the Ferrari world tour, water park excitement, Dream Land Aqua Park, Wild Wadi water park, and much more.



The company offers the best Hatta safari in Dubai that one can simply wonder in dreams. Clients can now enjoy this unique opportunity offered by RFK that enfolds romance, adventure, and entertainment while being introduced to the real face and history of Dubai city.



With the most exclusive safari offers, a spokesperson from RFK mentions, “Planning a sojourn to land of Aladdin and Sindbad? RFK Holidays brings to you the best desert safari deals and packages so that you enjoy a thrilling and fun – filled vacation. We work with a team of travel enthusiasts and Dubai experts developing packages that cater to different travel needs of different tourist groups. Dubai is among the very few locations in the world that is a perfect destination for living, vacationing and business.”



About RFK

RFK Holidays was built on the foundation of providing a differentiated service experience. They strive to go the extra mile and fulfil the needs of all their clients and customers. Also, they are an ambitious company comprised of talented and committed individuals, who aim at providing customers with a high quality experience on all their services. A vital aspect of growth within the company is enabling their clients to over achieve their objectives. Dedicated Service Consultants attending to all their corporate and travel needs through a high standard of quality together with cost effectiveness.



For more information, please visit- http://rfkholidays.com



Contact Details-

Shop #4,

Al Talal Building-7,

Street-6a,

Al Karama, 125177