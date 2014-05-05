RFK Offers Elite Desert Safari Deals & Packages for a Fun-Filled Vacation

Al Karama, Dubai -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2014 -- RFK Holidays offers one of the best desert safari deals and packages for a fun-filled vacation; even Dubai is a perfect destination for living and business. The company brings out some renowned tours in the safari deals such as, Oman Musandam Tour and Sharjah/Ajman City Tour. Along with the tours, they will provide an opportunity to experience adventurous and power-packed activities like Quad Bike Drive, trip to Ferrari World, and many more.



One can definitely experience an exclusive desert safari in Dubai only from RFK such that they work with a team of travel lovers and Dubai experts. The professionals from RFK develop only those packages that tailor to travel requirements of numerous tourist groups. They not only offer family packages, but also provide corporate trips with a chance to stay in the world class hotels and resorts.



A safari in Dubai will add more comfort after staying in unimpeachable 7 star hotels or comfortable medium budget hotels depending on one’s budget. Addressing about the facilities provided by RFK, a spokesperson from the company mentions, “The chance to enjoy electrifying local events, sporting activities, and exhibitions and so on in the Middle East’s sporting capital with duty free, gold, textiles, cars and electronics in its basket, Dubai truly is a Shopper’s paradise. The chance to indulge in some retail therapy and a chance to soak in the much talked about night life of Dubai.”



About RFK

RFK Holidays was built on the foundation of providing a differentiated service experience. They strive to go the extra mile and fulfill the needs of all their clients and customers. Also, they are an ambitious company comprised of talented and committed individuals who aim at providing customers with a high quality experience on all their services. A vital aspect of growth within the company is enabling their clients to over achieve their objectives. Dedicated Service Consultants attending to all their corporate and travel needs through a high standard of quality together with cost-effectiveness.



For more information, please visit- http://rfkholidays.com



Contact Details-

Shop #4,

Al Talal Building-7,

Street-6a,

Al Karama, 125177

Dubai

Phone: +971 4 357 1008