R.G. Barry Corp. (NASDAQ:DFZ) Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Takeover

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- An investigation for investors, who currently hold NASDAQ:DFZ shares, was announced concerning whether a takeover of R.G. Barry Corp. at $20 per share would be unfair.



Investors who purchased shares of the R.G. Barry Corp. (NASDAQ:DFZ) and currently hold any of those NASDAQ:DFZ shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm is at an early stage and concerns whether the potential takeover would be unfair to NASDAQ:DFZ investors.



On Sept. 12, 2013, R.G. Barry Corp. confirmed that it has received an unsolicited, non-binding acquisition proposal from Mill Road Capital Management and its affiliated funds to acquire all of the Company's outstanding common shares at a price of $20 per share in cash, subject to due diligence and other conditions.



However, the investigation a law firm concerns whether the R.G. Barry Board of Directors will undertake an adequate sales process, adequately shop the company before entering into any transaction, maximize shareholder value by negotiating the best price, and act in the shareholders' best interests in connection with the proposed sale.



R.G. Barry Corp. (NASDAQ:DFZ) shares grew from $5.03 per share in early 2009 to as high as $17.97 per share in July 2013. On September 16, 2013, NASDAQ:DFZ shares closed at $18.90 per share.



Those who are current investors in R.G. Barry Corp. (NASDAQ:DFZ) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Joelle Day

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com