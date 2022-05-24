RG Group Commits to 'Earn and Learn' by Joining the 5% Club

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/24/2022 -- RG Group, one of the leading construction specialists focused on the Living Space, Retail and Commercial sectors in the UK, has showcased its commitment to developing people by becoming members of The 5% Club, an industry led initiative focused on driving momentum into the recruitment of apprentices, graduates and sponsored students. The company has decided to become a member of The 5% Club because they believe in helping new talents build their skillset across different domains. Currently, RG Group offers opportunities for people that are new to the construction management sector and trains them to excel in the industry.



Launched in 2013 by Balfour Beatty's Leo Quinn Group CEO, The 5% Club is a movement of more than 500 employers, with the skills and talents needed to make people hireable and providing an opportunity to "earn and learn" to develop. Companies participating in The 5% Club promise to increase the number of apprentices, sponsored students, and graduates of formal programs to 5% of the total workforce within five years. Members are also required to publicly report their progress in their annual report. Existing members range from SMEs to FTSE, covering a wide range of industries from engineering to the legal sector.



Gill Cronin, Director of Operations of The 5% Club said, "We're delighted to welcome RG Group into the membership. The 5% Club provides a fantastic network of HR professionals, who share and learn from each other. All our members share an ethos of creating a skilled workforce through 'earn and learn' development programmes, helping people develop meaningful career paths."



RG Group is an independently owned construction company that specialises in retail, living space, and commercial construction services. The company has been actively operating in the industry since 1989, and over time has delivered hundreds of projects with high professionalism and excellence. With offices based in London, Kent, and Doncaster, the RG Group manages strong commercial construction services across the UK.



"I am happy to be able to become a member of The 5% Club. As a leading construction company, RG Group's goal is to develop, grow and learn the future skills needed by investing in employees and future generations to build a strong and competitive company and society. We are proud to be able to support the construction industry by producing well-qualified professionals" said Jon Noble, Chairman of RG Group.



About The RG Group

The RG Group is a responsible company that balances the social, environmental, and ethical issues created by its business activities without compromising their continued ability to deliver projects with commercial success. They plan and deliver construction projects in a sustainable, innovative, and cost-effective way to the highest possible standards.



