RG Group Committed to Providing the Highest Quality Services Even in Times of Uncertainty

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2020 -- RG Group, one of the largest office fit-out companies in the UK, is committed to providing a safe environment for their employees, clients, and the communities in which they operate. The company has asked its employees to work at home wherever possible to reduce transmission risks and keep them safe in response to the Covid-10 pandemic. With the untiring support of its team, the company has not experienced any significant impacts or degradation of customer services due to the pandemic. A few of the employees who are working in offices and/or on site follow the Government guidelines of social distancing, continual cleansing and the wearing of PPE. The company has recognised many of it's clients rely heavily on its services, so RG Group has made a commitment to mee their client's needs during this difficult time.



A representative from the company stated, "We are fully committed to continuing to provide a first class service, albeit under revised circumstances. This includes encouraging our staff to work from home where possible and giving every possible support to those who are working in offices and/or on site. Should they become unwell or advised to self isolate then we will ensure Government guidelines are followed. Our priorities are the health of our staff, the resilience of our business and our service to our clients."



The RG Group is one of the top construction companies in London providing the highest quality residential, commercial, and retail construction services with complete safety while maintaining the highest quality standards. From commercial office fit-out and refurbishment to new builds, the company can handle any kind of project with ease and efficiency. Since 1989 they have earned a great reputation across the UK. The RG Group has gained a huge customer base due to its unrivalled commitment to quality in both customer consultancy and project delivery.



About the RG Group

The RG Group is a responsible company that balances the social, environmental and ethical issues created by their business activities without compromise to their continued ability to deliver projects with commercial success. They plan and deliver construction projects in a sustainable, innovative and cost-effective way to the highest possible standards.



