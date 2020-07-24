RG Group Delivers Refurbishment Solutions to Businesses Across a Range of Industry Sectors

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/24/2020 -- RG Group, one of the top construction companies in London, provides high quality refurbishment solutions designed to transform your commercial space into a practical and functional activity hub. The company delivers commercial refurbishment services for both large and small businesses across a range of industry sectors. Their refurbishment services include installation of partition, installation of stairs, mezzanine floors, carpentry, painting and plastering works. The refurbishment solutions they offer known for creating the perfect environment around your business. Their meticulous space planning will help clients make the most of all available space. They start every project by closely interacting with their clients to comprehensively understand their business needs and objectives.



From office space to retail stores, RG Group has an extensive experience to manage any kind of commercial refurbishment project. They have extensive experience working in commercial environments that need expansion, or re-arranging while your business continues to operate as normal. They have a team of experienced professionals who are committed to deliver commercial refurbishment solutions that meet their clients' needs on time and on budget. If you are looking for the best refurbishment services for your commercial space, visit their 'our work' page and have a look on the projects they have delivered across the UK.



A representative from the RG Group stated, "Irrespective of your refurbishment budget, plans and ideas, you can be assured that we'll provide a professional solution that meets your needs. We have a team of trained professionals who helps us to deliver any commercial refurbishment projects on time with the highest quality standards. To maintain the quality of the project, we only procure materials from some of leading suppliers in London. "



This reputable construction consultant has delivered their services to some of the leading recognised brands in the UK such as; the NHS, Sainsbury's, Primark, Lend Lease, John Lewis, MedicX, Aviva, and many others. Besides commercial fit out projects, this renowned fit out company also expertise in retail projects and living space projects. In addition to refurbishment services for commercial projects, the company also provides fully fledged construction services for living space, retail and residential commercial projects.



The RG Group is a leading construction management firm, committed to help deliver high quality construction work across the UK. From planning and value engineering to managing and completing the work, they reduce the cost of project and ensure on-time completion of a project. With a focus on safety, the company ensures all areas are safely secured, effective site signage is displayed and staff or other persons entering the site have to wear defined safety gears.



About the RG Group

The RG Group is a responsible company that balances the social, environmental and ethical issues created by their business activities without compromise to their continued ability to deliver projects with commercial success. They plan and deliver construction projects in a sustainable, innovative and cost-effective way to the highest possible standards.



