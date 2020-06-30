RG Group Offers Commercial Construction Services to Both Public and Private Clients

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/30/2020 -- RG Group, a leading construction management specialist in the UK, offers commercial construction management services to a wide range of clients, both public and private. Acting as an uncompromising advocate for the project owner, RG Group provides full pre-construction services and construction project management throughout the building process. The company specialises in refurbishing and building distribution depots, offices, airport and public buildings projects ranging from £1m to £50m. With their service, owners are assured of maintaining project schedules and budgets and seeing their goals realized.



They undertake the commercial project of any size, whether large or small. They have a team of skilled professionals including project managers, planners, architects, engineering designers, constructors, fabricators, material suppliers, financial analysts, compliance experts and others. Their professionals wok in close coordination to complete the undertaking project within the promised time frame. They have completed many commercial construction projects across the UK, and have won many awards for their commercial construction management service.



A representative from the RG Group stated, "RG Group has experience in a wide range of commercial schemes ranging from £1m to £50m including distribution depots, offices, airports and public buildings. Many of these schemes have been developed as part of wider mixed use developments."



The RG Group is one of the best construction companies offering the highest quality construction management services to clients across the UK. The company is committed to achieving and maintaining all the necessary construction safety standards in every project. With their professional approach and vast industry experience, the ability to manage any kind of construction project. Besides commercial construction services, they also offer other services such as retail and living space construction. They also believe that the company is only as strong as its people so they offer all their staff the chance to have a varied and fulfilling career by providing training, support and encouragement they need to reach their full potential.



About the RG Group

The RG Group is a responsible company that balances the social, environmental and ethical issues created by their business activities without compromise to their continued ability to deliver projects with commercial success. They plan and deliver construction projects in a sustainable, innovative and cost-effective way to the highest possible standards.



For more information, please visit: http://rg-group.co.uk/



Contact Details



Head Office

4 Abbey Wood Road, Kings Hill, West Malling, Kent ME19 4AB

Phone: 01732 526 850

Fax: 01732 526 851



Doncaster Office

First Floor Offices, Unit A Icon Building, Firstpoint, Balby Carr Bank, Doncaster DN4 5JQ

Phone: 01302 249400



London Office

Unit 516, 23 Hanover Square, London W1S 1JB

Phone: 01732 526 850

Fax: 0113 245 434