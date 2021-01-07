RG Group Offers Commercial Construction Services to Private & Public Organisations Throughout the UK

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/07/2021 -- A reputed construction management specialist in the UK, RG Group, offers commercial construction management services to both public and private clients across the UK. From commercial office fit out and refurbishment to new builds – no matter the size of the project – excellence is guaranteed in every project. With its professional approach and state-of-the-technology, the company has completed some of the wealthiest commercial properties in London. Starting from planning to managing and completing the work, they reduce project cost and ensure on-time completion.



Their team of skilled professionals includes architects, constructors, planners, project managers, engineering designers, financial analysts, fabricators, compliance experts, material suppliers, and others. Their experts work closely with the client to finish the undertaking project on the promised time. They have successfully delivered many commercial construction projects across the country and also won awards for the dedicated commercial construction management service.



A representative from the RG Group stated," RG Group have experience in a wide range of commercial schemes ranging from £1m to £50m including distribution depots, offices, airports and public buildings. Many of these schemes have been developed as a part of wider mixed use developments.



The RG Group is one of the best construction companies providing the top class construction management services to customers across the country. The firm is dedicated to completing and maintaining the required construction safety standards in all the projects. With their team's high professionalism and immense industry experience, anyone can handle all types of construction projects. In addition to commercial construction services, they also provide services including living space and retail construction. The company is firm on providing their team the opportunity to have a diverse and accomplished career by offering support, training, and encouragement they require to reach their complete potential.



About the RG Group

The RG Group is a responsible company that balances the social, environmental, and ethical issues created by their business activities without compromise to their continued ability to deliver projects with commercial success. They plan and deliver construction projects in a sustainable, innovative, and cost-effective way to the highest possible standards.



