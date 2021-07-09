RG Group Offers Commercial Office Fit Out Services to the Highest Construction and Design Standards

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2021 -- The UK's leading office fit out specialist, RG Group offers commercial office fit out services to fit each of their customers' project specifications and budget. They have a team of experienced professionals who collaborate with each of their clients to deliver exactly what they need. They pay attention to detail and keep their clients informed and involved throughout the project. Due to their quality of work and reliability, they have been hired by leading clients such as Evander Properties, MedicX, 90 Cannon Street, iGuzzini, NHS, Crest Nicholson Regeneration, and many others.



RG Group is one of the most sought-after names in the construction industry for offering services at the most competitive prices. From commercial to residential projects, they can manage interior fit out projects of any size and budget. With offices based in London, Kent, and Doncaster, the RG Group manages strong commercial construction services across the UK. Those interested in discussing their upcoming project can get in touch through their website and also take a look at some of their previous work.



Talking about their commercial construction services, a representative from the RG Group stated, "RG Group have experience in a wide range of commercial schemes ranging from £1m to £50m including distribution depots, offices, airports and public buildings. Many of these schemes have been developed as part of wider mixed use developments."



RG Group is a market leader when it comes to offering superior quality fit-out and refurbishment services for offices and homes at the most competitive prices. They are recognised among clients for delivering quality, consistency, and their customer friendly approach. Individuals can enhance their working improvement and overall productivity with their top class fit-out and refurbishment services. With their team's high professionalism and vast industry experience, they manage all types of construction projects. In addition to fit out and refurbishment services, they also offer services including living space and retail construction.



About the RG Group

The RG Group is a responsible company that balances the social, environmental, and ethical issues created by their business activities without compromise to their continued ability to deliver projects with commercial success. They plan and deliver construction projects in a sustainable, innovative, and cost-effective way to the highest possible standards.



For more information, please visit: http://rg-group.co.uk/



Contact Details



Head Office



4 Abbey Wood Road, Kings Hill, West Malling, Kent ME19 4AB

Phone: 01732 526 850

Fax: 01732 526 851



Doncaster Office



First Floor Offices, Unit A Icon Building, Firstpoint, Balby Carr Bank, Doncaster DN4 5JQ

Phone: 01302 249400

London Office

Unit 516, 23 Hanover Square, London W1S 1JB

Phone: 01732 526 850

Fax: 0113 245 434