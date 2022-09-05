RG Group Offers Construction Management Services for Commercial Properties Across the UK

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2022 -- RG Group, a leading commercial construction company, offers construction management services for commercial properties across the UK. They use specialised project management techniques to oversee projects' planning, design, and construction from beginning to end. Responsible for managing and coordinating construction projects, they work with architects, engineers, and other construction and building specialists to maintain the budget, schedule, and quality of projects. The company's professional, collaborative and inclusive management style promotes effective working relationships between all parties.



They drive down project costs by using their knowledge of key markets and ensuring they have a detailed understanding of the client's requirements. They act in the interest of their clients and manage every element of the project through design, procurement and selection, and delivery. Their extensive knowledge of contractual arrangements and the overseas construction market enables them to build teams and deliver projects rapidly. Businesses looking to manage their construction projects properly can check RG Group's website for more information.



A representative from the company stated, "RG Group has experience in a wide range of commercial schemes ranging from £1m to £50m, including distribution depots, offices, airports and public buildings. Many of these schemes have been developed as part of wider mixed-use developments. We provide a range of services to help with the construction process. Our company offers high-grade quality fit-out and refurbishments for commercial and residential buildings at competitive market prices. Our services include project management, construction planning, coordination, and oversight."



RG Group is a well-known construction company that has refurbished over 7500 rooms and innumerable student accommodations. They are global experts in shaping the built environment – helping to lead the way to a more connected, resilient, and sustainable world. Whether for an individual project or part of a more extensive program, their team brings your designs to life with a sharp focus on cost, schedule compliance, safety, and risk management.



About RG Group

RG Group is a commercial construction company that values corporate social responsibility and works with this at the heart of everything they do. Their work's social, environmental and ethical impacts are carefully considered not to compromise their continued ability to deliver projects with commercial success. They also work to deliver projects across retail construction, commercial projects, and the living space industry. They plan and deliver construction projects in a sustainable, innovative and cost-effective way to the highest possible standards.



For more information, please visit: https://rg-group.co.uk/



Contact Details



Head Office



4 Abbey Wood Road, Kings Hill, West Malling, Kent ME19 4AB

Phone: 01732 526 850

Fax: 01732 526 851



Doncaster Office



First Floor Offices, Unit A Icon Building, Firstpoint, Balby Carr Bank, Doncaster DN4 5JQ

Phone: 01302 249400



London Office



Unit 516, 23 Hanover Square, London W1S 1JB

Phone: 01732 526 850

Fax: 0113 245 434