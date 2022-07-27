RG Group Offers Construction Services for a Wide Range of Living Spaces in the UK

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/27/2022 -- RG Group, one of the most recognised construction consultants, offers a full range of living space construction services for residential schemes, hotels, care homes and student accommodation across the UK. Their services include project management, design and build, quantity surveying, construction management, health and safety, and environmental laws. The company has over 30 years of experience in the living space construction industry and has worked on some of the most iconic living space developments in the UK, including the Olympian Homes, Unite, Oxford, Unite, Aberdeen Causewayend, and many more.



The company is NHBC-registered and has a reputation for building quality homes. From feasibility studies and concept design to project management and construction supervision, they offer a complete service to ensure your project is delivered on time and on budget. Their services are supported by a team of greatly skilled professionals who provide innovative solutions to not only understand our client's business but also deliver the best value. RG Group has its own quality management system in place to ensure that its services meet or exceed customer requirements.



A representative of RG Group talked about their living space construction services, "RG Group successfully works with property developers and private care providers to deliver residential schemes, hotels, care homes and student accommodation. This has often been undertaken as a part of larger scale mixed use projects."



RG Group is an independently owned construction company that specialises in retail, living space, and commercial construction services. They have significant experience in the construction of retail, living space and commercial construction and have a proven track record in delivering the best service possible. With offices in Kent, London and Doncaster, they operate across the UK and have successfully completed a wide range of projects for several high-profile clients. If you are looking for the best construction services across the UK, you can contact them today.



About RG Group

RG Group is a commercial construction company that values corporate social responsibility and works with this at the heart of all that they do. The social, environmental and ethical impacts of their work are carefully considered, so as to not compromise their continued ability to deliver projects with commercial success. They also work to deliver projects across retail construction, commercial projects, and the living space industry. They plan and deliver construction projects in a sustainable, innovative and cost-effective way to the highest possible standards.



For more information, please visit: https://rg-group.co.uk/



Contact Details



Head Office



4 Abbey Wood Road, Kings Hill, West Malling, Kent ME19 4AB

Phone: 01732 526 850

Fax: 01732 526 851



Doncaster Office



First Floor Offices, Unit A Icon Building, Firstpoint, Balby Carr Bank, Doncaster DN4 5JQ

Phone: 01302 249400



London Office



Unit 516, 23 Hanover Square, London W1S 1JB

Phone: 01732 526 850

Fax: 0113 245 434