RG Group Offers Construction Services for Space, Retail and Commercial Sectors Across UK

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2021 -- The leading independently owned top commercial construction company, RG Group, offers construction services for living space, retail, and commercial sectors throughout the UK. Irrespective of the size of the project, the company offers services including commercial fit-out, refurbishment to new buildings with state-of-art technology, and the latest technological approach. The company strives to minimize the cost and time involved in planning, managing, and completing construction projects.



The company is known for delivering commercial construction projects as per the brand's requirements and matching their theme for creating an exceptional space. The company has served many major brands, including Mercedes-Benz, Metro Bank, Sainsbury, and many across the cities in the UK. Their expert teams of architects, constructors, planners, project managers, material suppliers, and others diligently work closely with clients to understand their needs and serve quality work in the promised time.



The RG Group is a well-known construction company that has delivered over 9000 student accommodations and innumerable residential complexes. They are dedicatedly engaged in expanding their portfolio of constructing buildings with unmatched structures and refurbishing the old ones. With their highly professional team and immense industry experience, they offer services for living spaces, private and public buildings, retail sectors, and much more.



Talking about the construction services offered by RG Group, one of the representatives advocated, "We have experience in delivering a wide range of commercial projects including office building, distribution depots, and more. We aim to provide a single focal point of contact to our clients for their construction requirements. Our company offers high grade quality fit-out and refurbishments for commercial as well as residential buildings at market competitive prices. "



About the RG Group

The RG Group is a responsible company that balances the social, environmental, and ethical issues created by their business activities without compromising their continued ability to deliver projects with commercial success. They plan and deliver construction projects in a sustainable, innovative, and cost-effective way to the highest possible standards.



Have a look at some of our office fit out projects here https://rg-group.co.uk/portfolio-item/alinea-consulting-llp-90-cannon-street-london/



Contact Details

Head Office

4 Abbey Wood Road, Kings Hill, West Malling, Kent ME19 4AB

Phone: 01732 526 850

Fax: 01732 526 851



Doncaster Office

First Floor Offices, Unit A Icon Building, Firstpoint, Balby Carr Bank, Doncaster DN4 5JQ

Phone: 01302 249400



London Office

Unit 516, 23 Hanover Square, London W1S 1JB

Phone: 01732 526 850

Fax: 0113 245 434