RG Group Offers Fit Out & Refurbishment Solutions Across a Broad Range of Sectors

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/14/2021 -- RG Group, a leading office fit-out and refurbishment firm, provides one-of-a-kind office fit-out and refurbishment solutions with a strong focus on sustainability and cost-effective, value-driven designs. They are skilled in transforming a space into a well-organized and attractive workplace. The organisation intelligently recognises areas that may require refurbishment and develops dynamic solutions that create a welcoming, appealing working environment, consequently increasing staff productivity. Customers may trust their services since they deliver on their promise of quality and consistency in every assignment they are given.



They offer inexpensive office refurbishment and office fit-out and refurbishment services so that their clients' existing office properties can be updated. With competent interior decoration services, the company can change any office space and offer a business a new lease on life. RG Group has developed a niche in the market and is regarded as one of the best interiors fit-out businesses in the UK, with over 30 years of experience.



Talking about their office refurbishment and fit-out solutions, a representative from the company stated, "Once the design has been approved, a project team headed up by a dedicated project manager, will assemble our resources to cater the designs and organise a seamless transition to your fully functioning office. We implement your corporate relocation strategy as a complete managed package or can work with your facilities team to provide a customised solution as needed."



RG Group is a privately-held construction firm that provides dependable building, renovation, and fit-out services to clients around the country. The organisation can handle any type of construction project, from commercial office fit-out and renovation to new developments. Their services are noted for their professionalism and high work standards. Their professionals work on both residential and commercial projects in addition to retail buildings. All of their services are praised for their professionalism and great quality of work.



About the RG Group

The RG Group is a responsible company that balances the social, environmental, and ethical issues created by their business activities without compromise to their continued ability to deliver projects with commercial success. They plan and deliver construction projects in a sustainable, innovative, and cost-effective way to the highest possible standards.



For more information, please visit: https://rg-group.co.uk/



Contact Details



Head Office



4 Abbey Wood Road, Kings Hill, West Malling, Kent ME19 4AB

Phone: 01732 526 850

Fax: 01732 526 851



Doncaster Office



First Floor Offices, Unit A Icon Building, Firstpoint, Balby Carr Bank, Doncaster DN4 5JQ

Phone: 01302 249400



London Office



Unit 516, 23 Hanover Square, London W1S 1JB

Phone: 01732 526 850

Fax: 0113 245 434