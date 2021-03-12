RG Group Offers Living Space Construction Management Solutions to Make the Most out of a Real Estate Project

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2021 -- The RG Group, a leading construction consultancy company in the UK, offers living space construction management solutions to make the most out of a real estate project. Their management team includes project managers, planners, architects, engineering designers, constructors, fabricators, material suppliers, financial analysts and others. From starting consultants to the final walk through, their team works closely with the customer to attain a distinctive solution that meets customer needs. With superior customer service, excellent workmanship, and unmatched safety records, they have catered to some of the leading customers across the UK.



They are experienced in dealing with high-end and luxury living space construction in prime parts of the country. For their customers, RG Group focuses on quality, privacy, budget, and time. The motive of RG Group is to build a long-lasting impression with every customer and provide them with a lifetime warranty. The solution allows them to manage major construction projects for businesses in an increasingly globalised industry. The company manages the whole process of the construction process for businesses ranging from construction and management to interior design.



Speaking about their living space construction management services, one of the representatives from the company stated," RG Group successfully works with property developers and private care providers to deliver residential schemes, hotels, care homes and student accommodation. This has often been undertaken as part of a larger scale mixed use project. RG Group has been innovative and challenging since breaking into this sector and has led significant cost and time saving initiatives."



RG Group has been implementing effective planning and cost-effective ways with openness, integrity in delivery of nationwide construction projects for more than 26 years. The company has extensive experience in providing commercial construction and solutions and their work has enabled them to build an excellent reputation in the UK. Their projects range from 100 pounds to 40 million pounds and include new build, refurbishment, fit out and extensions. They have had the privilege to work with clients such as IKEA, B&Q, Hammerson, Crest Nicholson, Waitrose, to name a few.



About the RG Group

The RG Group is a responsible company that balances the social, environmental, and ethical issues created by their business activities without compromise to their continued ability to deliver projects with commercial success. They plan and deliver construction projects in a sustainable, innovative, and cost-effective way to the highest possible standards.



For more information, please visit: https://rg-group.co.uk/



Contact Details



Head Office



4 Abbey Wood Road, Kings Hill, West Malling, Kent ME19 4AB

Phone: 01732 526 850

Fax: 01732 526 851



Doncaster Office



First Floor Offices, Unit A Icon Building, Firstpoint, Balby Carr Bank, Doncaster DN4 5JQ

Phone: 01302 249400



London Office



Unit 516, 23 Hanover Square, London W1S 1JB

Phone: 01732 526 850

Fax: 0113 245 434