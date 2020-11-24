RG Group Offers Retail Construction Services Helping Businesses to Succeed

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/24/2020 -- An independently owned construction company, the RG Group, provides the best quality construction services helping businesses to prosper and grow. They always provide best quality results, whether it is design and construction or fit out of shops & retail units. With project sizes differing from the largest logistics warehouses new build to small scale roll out projects, their team of experts have successfully delivered, major operations in retail and elsewhere. Regardless of the size of the project undertaken, their staff have necessary hands-on experience to deliver the projects on time, thus meeting customer satisfaction. Their retail construction team has catered various retail brands like John Lewis, Standard Life, M&S, Morrisons, ASDA, Ikea, Lend Lease, and many others.



The RG Group is an unmatched leader in the construction industry, successfully undertaking several construction projects in a cost effective, innovative, and sustainable way. Their delivery of exceptional retail construction services is the result that they are being preferred over any other company by store owners from every part of the country. Along with retail construction, their experts are also skilled in taking up commercial projects and living space projects. They are committed in delivering services on time with professional approach and highest working standards, owing to which they are highly appreciated.



Talking about their retail construction services, one of the representatives from RG Group stated," We have successfully every type of retail project possible. Our teams have essential experience in all types of retail type operations in food as well as non-food. We have a proven record of successful retail delivery through various blue-chip clients enabling us to provide one-of-its-kind ideas, innovation, and value in the marketplace. Our business philosophy is quite simple including providing a good quality and focused service to few selected numbers of repeat order clients."



About the RG Group

The RG Group is a responsible company that balances the social, environmental, and ethical issues created by their business activities without compromise to their continued ability to deliver projects with commercial success. They plan and deliver construction projects in a sustainable, innovative, and cost-effective way to the highest possible standards.



For more information, please visit: http://rg-group.co.uk/



Contact Details



Head Office

4 Abbey Wood Road, Kings Hill, West Malling, Kent ME19 4AB

Phone: 01732 526 850

Fax: 01732 526 851



Doncaster Office

First Floor Offices, Unit A Icon Building, Firstpoint, Balby Carr Bank, Doncaster DN4 5JQ

Phone: 01302 249400



London Office

Unit 516, 23 Hanover Square, London W1S 1JB

Phone: 01732 526 850

Fax: 0113 245 434